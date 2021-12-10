23 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers (Safe, Real and Instant)

Do you have any idea how many photos get posted on Instagram per day? It is one of the biggest social media platforms, with over a billion active followers each month. It’s Instagram’s biggest strength, yet also your worst enemy in the bid for attention.

Fortunately, there is a way to get your profile the boost it deserves. You can buy Instagram followers from any of the reputable providers we'll feature.

We have made sure that all of the social media marketing companies we listed below offer real followers from active accounts managed by real people. Hence, you won’t have to worry about cybersecurity or getting your account banned. Let’s get started!

23 of the Best Site to Buy Instagram Followers From

Likes.io

We will be remiss if we don’t start our directory with our favorite social media marketing company. For us, Likes.io is the best site to buy Instagram likes and followers . What sets them apart from other companies is their focus and expertise on the platform.

They only offer four services, namely Instagram followers, Instagram views, Instagram likes, and Instagram auto likes.

Review

They have two followers categories that you can choose from: high-quality and premium. High-quality refers to follows from active accounts with complete profiles and posts.

Meanwhile, premium refers to follows that you’re going to get from accounts with a high probability of actually engaging with your profile.

Once you have chosen the category of your choice, you can then select from one of their nine plans ranging from 100 to 25,000 followers. You can expect your order to get delivered immediately after payment.

It is very convenient to buy Instagram followers from Likes.io . They won’t disappoint you!

Stormlikes

Here’s another one of our personal favorites. Stormlikes.net also takes pride in its expertise on Instagram.

However, unlike Likes.io, they have expanded their engagement services to other platforms as well. These include Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch.

They offer four types of Instagram engagement: followers, views, likes, and auto likes. We consider this agency the best site to buy Instagram likes and the best site to buy Instagram auto likes.

Review

Those of you who want to buy real Instagram followers from Stormlikes.net can choose between high-quality and premium followers. Each of these categories is then divided further into eight plans, ranging from 100 to 25,000 followers.

Just provide them with your Instagram username and email address, settle your payment, and watch your Instagram engagement grow.

Followers.io

Another social media marketing company that solely focuses on Instagram is Followers.io. They only have three services. These are Instagram followers, Instagram likes, and Instagram views.

Don’t assume that you have limited choices, though. After all, Followers.io has multi-tier packages for each of their services.

Review

Those who want to buy Instagram followers from Followers.io have eight followers packages ranging from 100 to 10,000 followers. Their best feature, however, is their 100% money-back guarantee.

If you have found their service to fall short of your expectations within 15 days, then you can get your money back, no questions asked.

Social-viral.com

Social-Viral.com is one of the most popular social media marketing companies in the industry of paid engagement. That’s because they have already worked with numerous celebrities and influencers.

They offer engagement services for five of the biggest platforms. These include Facebook, Twitter, and of course, Instagram.

Speaking of which, they have five Instagram-focused services, namely followers, likes, auto likes, views, and comments.

Review

Social-viral.io offers six different followers packages, ranging from 50 to 5000. Our most favorite part of their services is their instant delivery. You can expect your followers to get delivered within 12 hours after payment.

InstaMama

If you’re still having doubts about whether you can trust the companies that we have on our list or not, then InstaMama can probably put your mind at ease. They have been featured by the biggest names online like Forbes and Moz for their engagement services.

As their names suggest, they also specialize on Instagram, but they now also offer Twitter followers. Their primary service remains to be Instagram followers, though.

Review

They offer eight Buy Followers Instagram packages to choose from, ranging from 100 to 50,000 followers. You will be pleased to learn that you’re not just getting followers as well.

Each plan comes with more than 20 to 100 free likes depending on the plan you get. We also like that their engagement gets delivered gradually. This adds authenticity to your account and further encourages people to interact with your channel.

Buy IG Likes Fast

Any lineup of Instagram-focused social media marketing agencies won’t be complete without mentioning Buy IG Likes Fast. You can probably guess their primary engagement service, but their Instagram followers packages are equally impressive.

Review

They offer eight followers packages to choose from, ranging from 50 to 10,000 followers. All you need to do is provide them with your username and click on “Buy”.

This will lead you directly to the payment page, making the process as fast and convenient as possible. Each plan also comes with a refill guarantee within 30 days if your number of followers ever falls short of their promised number.

Cheap IG Followers

Those with a limited budget will find high-quality services at a more affordable rate at Cheap IG Followers. This Instagram-focused social media marketing agency only offers three engagement services: followers, likes, and views.

Review

They have two main followers categories: high-quality and real. The high-quality category will get you followers from real accounts managed by real people.

However, don’t expect them to be active enough to engage with your channel after dropping you a follow. That’s what real followers, the second category, will get you.

Mr. Insta

It’s not enough to give your profile momentary boosts if you really want to grow your channel. What you need is consistency.

So does this mean that you would need to purchase engagement repeatedly? Not if you’re going to work with Mr. Insta.

Review

They provide a monthly subscription plan where you can get 15 to 60 followers daily. Your new followers are going to be delivered every 48 hours. It also allows you to cancel anytime, and that’s not the best thing about Mr. Insta.

We love how they also offer free followers by joining their community. All you need to do is earn credits by following other profiles.

Buy IG Followers

To be completely transparent with you, many purchased engagement only seeks to give your account that metric boost to jumpstart organic growth. While you will receive followers from real people, you still can’t expect them to interact with your channel. That’s what makes Buy IG followers so unique.

They deliver targeted followers who are actually willing to convert.

Review

Those who are interested to buy real Instagram followers from them have six packages to choose from. These range from 1000 to 20,000 followers. Buy IG Followers also gives you the option to get your followers gradually to boost your authenticity further.

InstaFollowers

InstaFollowers might have established their reputation in providing quality Instagram followers, but that’s not the only engagement service they have to offer. They cover a wide variety of social media platforms and related digital marketing services.

For instance, their roster of services includes backlinks and video downloaders. They’re really growing as a one-stop shop for all your digital marketing needs.

Review

Enjoy their followers services by choosing among three main categories: high-quality, premium, and free. There are 13 high-quality followers packages available that range from 10 to 100,000.

There are 10 premium followers packages you can choose from, ranging from 50 to 50,000 followers. Finally, those who just want to sample their services quickly may get 10 followers for free. Just drop your username and click on “Get Free Followers”.

FollowerPackages

FollowerPackages is another company that specializes in delivering Instagram followers. They have other social media engagement services as well, including Facebook, YouTube, and SoundCloud.

We personally recommend any of their three Instagram-related services, though. Aside from followers, they also offer likes and comments.

Review

They have five followers packages for you to choose from, ranging from 500 to 10,000. We really like how they have structured their site. Their complete sales process is just within a single page.

FollowersUp

Any social media marketer or account owner will enjoy scrolling through the services that FollowersUp provides. They even include lesser-known platforms like Telegram and DatPiff. Their Instagram followers remain one of their primary services, though.

Review

They have 11 Instagram followers packages that you can choose from. These range from 100 to 100,000. Please take note that the more followers you get, the longer time it will take for them to deliver the promised engagement.

Don’t worry; their warranty extends as well. For instance, FollowersUp delivers 100 followers within 24 hours and guarantees their retention for a month.

On the other hand, buying 100,000 followers from them can take up to a month to deliver, but they guarantee their retention for up to a year.

PlentyGram

PlentyGram offers engagement services for only two platforms. These are Instagram and TikTok.

There are various subscriptions and packaged plans for each of them. Their Instagram coverage includes followers, likes, and views.

Review

There are three main plan types, namely Daily (their most popular plan), Followers & Likes (a combined plan), and Bulk (this offers standalone services on a pay-as-you-go basis).

Each plan type is then divided into multiple packages depending on how much online engagement you want to receive daily for a month. For instance, they have five followers packages. These are Starter, Popular, Premium, Gold, and Diamond.

These packages offer 100 to 1000 followers daily for a month. It’s an ideal choice for those who want a gradual and more authentic Instagram growth.

ManagerGram

Who needs a social media manager when you’re working with ManagerGram? Their primary service is providing Instagram followers, but they also cover other platforms.

Feel free to explore their website if you need similar services for other social media networks like YouTube or Twitter.

Review

You have the option to choose a monthly followers subscription or a one-time bulk purchase. They have four different subscription packages ranging from 5,900 to 10,000 monthly followers sprinkled throughout the month.

They also have four one-time packages ranging from 500 to 20,000 followers that you’re going to start receiving within 24 hours after you have settled your payment.

Goread

Goread has chosen to focus on providing Instagram services instead of expanding to other platforms. As such, it is really not a big surprise that they offer eight different Instagram engagement services. These are followers,views, likes and auto likes, comments, growth, custom comments, and story views.

Review

Like some of the social media marketing agencies we have already featured above, Goread also offers two main types of followers. These are high-quality and premium.

They have 15 different high-quality packages, ranging from 50 to an impressive 400,000 followers. On the other hand, they have four premium packages ranging from 800 to 12,000 followers. All their packages come with drop protection that ensures retention and quality.

Venium

Venium is one of the more well-known social media marketing agencies out there, previously featured by the likes of Search Engine Journal, Fox Business, and CBS News Network. They have also worked with high-profile influencers and celebrities already. They cater to six of the biggest social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Review

To make it more affordable for their clients, Venium has structured their followers services to a single plan of 1000 followers that you can simply purchase repeatedly according to your needs. They do have a maximum order of 10,000 followers per day, though. Don’t worry, you can easily bypass this cap by coordinating with their sales team for a custom plan.

Famups

It’s not always easy to find a social media marketing company that delivers on time. We understand that getting real followers takes time, but wouldn’t it be nice if the process could hasten a bit? That’s what Famups promises to deliver.

They are one of the fastest agencies for fulfillment, with their delivery starting within just a few seconds after order payment.

Review

Famups has seven followers plans you can choose from, ranging from 1000 to 50,000 followers. Please take note, though, that while order delivery does start within mere seconds, it can still take days for them to fully complete fulfillment, depending on the package you’ve purchased.

Famoid

Famoid has already provided its patrons over seven billion followers and counting, but what really sets them apart from its competitors is its dedication to providing an excellent customer service experience.

You won’t even have to tell them whenever your engagement is experiencing a decrease. Their system has the power to detect it automatically and provide you with additional followers every day.

Review

If you want to give them a try, you can choose between their eight followers packages ranging from 100 to 15,000. Each package even comes with free advertising privileges to further boost your online reputation.

SocialPackages

SocialPackages guarantees a refill to boost their engagement retention further. Staying true to their name, they are indeed one of the best providers of social media marketing services packages out there, covering nine platforms in total. These include Facebook, YouTube, and of course, Instagram.

Review

They also have nine Instagram followers packages ranging from 100 to 10,000. These are all worldwide followers, making them perfect for any influencer looking into expanding their reach overseas.

ViewsExpert

ViewsExpert might specialize in delivering views to streaming channels, but it doesn’t mean that they can’t deliver other types of engagement. For instance, they have four Instagram-related services, namely followers, likes, views, and comments.

Review

Their followers services are further divided into nine different packages that deliver 100 to 10,000 followers within two days regardless of your chosen plan. You also won’t need to worry about your followers decreasing as each plan comes with a guaranteed refill.

GetViral.io

GetViral has been voted as one of the top social media marketing services suppliers in the world. They also take pride in their 85% customer retention. That definitely says a lot about the quality of their service. You can get Instagram followers easily and quickly.

Review

If you want to try the GetViral experience, you can choose among their eight followers packages ranging from 250 to 10,000. They also efficiently prevent confusion between the engagement you have bought and those you have gained organically with their convenient order tracker.

SocialPros.io

SocialPros’ platform is definitely a joy to use. Every engagement service is just a few clicks, and their order tracker is directly linked to their homepage, making it easily accessible for everyone.

Review

They offer nine Instagram followers packages ranging from 100 to 10,000 followers. Just like real pros, they also provide their patrons peace of mind with their secured checkout process. They guarantee that they don’t store any of their clients’ financial information after payment.

Viralyft

Finally, our lineup will never be complete without mentioning Viralyft. After all, they are one of the most popular social media marketing agencies today, covering eight different platforms. What you might be most interested in, however, is their Instagram followers services.

Review

They have eight packages for you to choose from, ranging from 100 to 10,000 followers. We also love how they fulfill their orders within 72 hours regardless of the plan you choose. They also guarantee a high retention rate with their highly engaging users.

Buying Instagram Engagement FAQs

1. How to Buy Instagram Followers?

Buying Instagram followers is a very straightforward process. The most challenging part is finding a reputable social media marketing company to work with.

How to get Instagram followers is a difficult question but once you’ve found the best site to buy Instagram followers, the next steps will be a breeze. All you will need to do then is choose between their available packages, provide the agency with your profile link, and pay for your order.

You can also check if your chosen agency offers an order tracking service that will allow you to monitor their fulfillment.

2. How to Gain Instagram Followers?

Buying Instagram followers is just one of the many social media marketing tactics you can employ to gain more Instagram followers. An ideal way is still to make an effort to produce quality content that will keep your online audience interested.

3. How to Get More Likes on Instagram?

Increasing the quality of your posts will also help increase the likes you get on Instagram. Another method is to ensure the consistency of your posting schedule. Online users like it better when they have something new to interact with every day.

4. How to Buy Instagram Likes?

The process of buying Instagram likes is similar to buying followers. You can even buy Instagram likes from most of the companies we have featured above as well. The only major difference is that instead of sharing your profile URL, you will need to provide your specific post's URL that you want to boost.

Some social media marketing companies also provide the option to split your likes between multiple posts depending on your chosen package.

5. How to Buy Instagram Views?

Again, the process of buying Instagram views is similar to buying followers. You can also buy Instagram views from the same social media marketing companies we have shared with you. Just provide your chosen agency with the link to the post that you want to boost.

6. How to Get Real Instagram Followers?

All of the social media marketing companies that we have shared above provide real Instagram followers. You will also be pleased to learn that buying engagement will also help your profile grow followers organically.

Online users can be adamant about following new channels, especially if they see a low existing follower count. This is where buying followers come in. It can even help in increasing other forms of engagement on your profile and other social media accounts.

7. Which Site Is Best to Buy Real Instagram Followers?

This will largely depend on your particular needs, budget, and preferences. Keep in mind that your chosen social media marketing to work with, package, and delivery method will also influence the pros and cons to buy Instagram followers.

For instance, opting for a drip delivery method will make your growth seem more authentic, but it will take longer than instant fulfillment.

8. How Much Does It Cost to Buy Followers on Instagram?

The cost of buying followers will depend on your chosen company’s pricing and your preferred package. The delivery method and the quality of followers will also impact the final cost of your engagement services.

9. What Happens When You Get 1000 Instagram Followers?

Reaching 1000 followers is an important milestone on Instagram since it opens up a lot of monetization opportunities. At the very least, it jumpstarts a stable rate of organic growth. It also encourages other businesses, influencers, and organizations to collaborate with you.

10. How Can You Become Successful on Instagram?

Reaching Instagram success will take a lot of time and effort to achieve, but keeping the tips we have shared with you in mind can certainly give you an advantage. Lastly, we recommend creating a social media marketing plan focused on your account’s strengths and weaknesses. It will help you create strategic content that will further increase your account’s online reputation.

Giving Your Instagram a Follower Boost

You don’t need to wait for several months up to a few years to reach a stable follower growth organically. There are a lot of ways to give your account the boost that it needs.

One of the most effective strategies is to buy Instagram followers. Quality content and posting consistency are also important in growing your account.