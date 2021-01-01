April Baker is a morning anchor and reporter for “Good Day Utah” on Fox 13 News.

April’s journalism career has taken her to four different states before she landed here in The Beehive State.

For her first three years, April worked as a multimedia journalist in both Massachusetts and South Carolina.

During that time, she covered multiple stories that made national headlines, including a mass shooting that claimed the lives of nine parishioners in Charleston in 2015.

Later, April transitioned from full-time reporter to morning anchor in Northwest Arkansas.

She helped the community prepare and recover from several tornadoes that tore through the area.

The Sunshine State was next on April’s journey. She anchored several evening newscasts for a station that covered the Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama areas.

While there, April helped her news team earn an Edward R. Murrow award for “Overall Excellence” for their coverage of a Category 2 Hurricane, massive wildfires, and the first terrorism attack on U.S. soil since 9/11.

April is thrilled to join the “Good Day Utah” team and help prepare Utahns for their days at work, school, and beyond.

If you have story ideas or recommendations on what to see in Utah, email April at april.baker@fox13now.com.