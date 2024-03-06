Barbie marks 65th anniversary with dolls honoring trailblazing women

Barbie's turning 65 and Mattel's throwing a party fit for the queen we all know she is.

Just in time for International Women’s Day, the company announced the launch of a brand-new, one-of-a-kind doll collection honoring global role models and storytellers who inspire girls, spread positivity and make a difference.

Viola Davis

Leading the pack is none other than Viola Davis, a celebrated EGOT recipient, artist, activist, producer, philanthropist, and bestselling author. Mattel says it selected Davis, renowned for her roles in "Fences" and "The Help," for her commitment to inclusive storytelling through her JuVee Production company and her efforts to combat childhood hunger in the U.S. Her doll will feature her iconic look from the 2018 Golden Globes, where she stunned the red carpet with her natural afro, a black velvet Brandon Maxwell gown, silver jewelry and matching clutch.

Shania Twain

Mattel will also create a doll in honor of Shania Twain, the five-time Grammy winner and celebrated songwriter recognized worldwide for her chart-topping hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and her influential contributions to the world of fashion. With over 100 million albums sold globally, Twain holds the title of the top-selling country-pop artist of all time and the first artist ever to release three consecutive diamond-certified albums. Her doll, of course, will feature her famous “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” outfit and standing microphone.

Dame Helen Mirren

Renowned actress Helen Mirren is not only being celebrated by Mattel for her stellar performances as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Queen" and for being the narrator in the record-breaking "Barbie the Movie," but also for her advocacy in embracing self-expression, aging, and fashion.

Helen also serves as a patron for several organizations dedicated to supporting women and children, and was appointed a Dame of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003. Her doll features the custom periwinkle gown by Del Core that Mirren wore at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and matching color hair.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue snagged her first Grammy this year and now she's getting a doll for being the only female artist with a No. 1 album in five consecutive decades in the U.K. Her dazzling career boasts 80 million records sold, 5 billion streams, and 9 U.K. No. 1 albums, and Mattel believes that as a pop icon, her "reinventions and explorations" keep her rooted in the present while celebrating our collective past. Her doll will feature her iconic red outfitfrom the music video "Padam Padam," the song that won her the best pop dance recording Grammy.

More role models

Alongside the four entertainers in the Barbie Role Models line, Mattel is also honoring four other women worldwide: Lila Avilés, a Mexican director, producer, and screenwriter whose work has won over 30 international festivals; Maira Gomez, a Brazilian content creator from the Tatuyo ethnic group in Amazonas who shares her culture and traditions with nearly 7 million social media followers; Nicole Fujita, a Japanese model whose apparel brand CALNAMUR will open its first retail store this month; and Enissa Amani, an Iranian-German comedian and political activist who uses her voice to create and produce viral shows that address racism and other issues..

“Barbie’s story has never been just about her. It’s about the countless young kids she’s inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way,” said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, in a press release. “For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognize over six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream — and dream big.”

