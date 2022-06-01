Best Payday Loans: Top 8 Online Payday Lenders in 2022

This old adage rings true in today’s embattled economy – when it rains, it pours. On the bright side, no matter what you’re going through, life gets easier when you have extra cash on hand!

Unfortunately, if you have bad credit, securing a loan from your credit union or bank can be next to impossible. Thankfully, hundreds of lenders are willing to look past your credit history to get you the money you deserve.

Whether you need emergency surgery or need to repair your car, deciding to seek out a payday loan online is a big decision – don’t get played by scammy, unlicensed lenders.

Although higher-than-average interest rates are part of the package, some loan terms are more forgiving than others. Our top-reviewed platforms can get you approved for $100 floats, $500 short-term loans, or $35,000 installment loans within minutes.

In this article; we’ll be discussing the 8 best online payday loan providers based on their specific interest rates, credit score requirements, minimum income allowances, and reputation.

MoneyMutual was our #1 pick for payday loan borrowers. Their 24-hour approval speed, hundreds of active lenders, and reasonable interest rates made this marketplace our common-sense choice.

Best Online Payday Loans for 2022:

MoneyMutual – Best online lending marketplace overall

– Best online lending marketplace overall CashUSA – Payday loans for reasonable interest rates

– Payday loans for reasonable interest rates BadCreditLoans – Payday loan marketplace for low-income borrowers

– Payday loan marketplace for low-income borrowers PersonalLoans – Marketplace for online personal loans

– Marketplace for online personal loans ZippyLoan – Designed for poor credit loans

– Designed for poor credit loans 247DollarLoan – For small cash advance loans

– For small cash advance loans Funds Joy – Great for a varied network of lenders

– Great for a varied network of lenders 247CreditNow.com – Excellent for large installment loans

Disclaimer: Payday loans should not be used as a long-term financial solution. Customers should seek credit counseling if they are experiencing credit difficulties.

1. MoneyMutual – Best Online Payday Loans Overall

MoneyMutual’s easily navigable website, virtually guaranteed loan approval, strong customer reputation, and expedited direct deposits earned them our #1 ranking.

Pros

Virtually guaranteed approval

24-hour direct deposits

Loans from $100 to $5,000

Millions of satisfied borrowers

150+ direct lenders available

Cons

Doesn’t solve lender-borrower issues

Loan Sizing: 4.8/5

Whether you’re after a quick cash float or mid-tier installment loan, MoneyMutual can get you the money you need within 1 business day. Payday loans range from $100 to $5,000, and their application form takes less than 5 minutes to complete.

With 150+ direct lenders available to process your loan request; MoneyMutual boasts a 95-99% approval rate. No matter what you’re going through, you can rest easy knowing that extra cash is on the way.

Although MoneyMutual doesn’t dictate the interest rates or repayment terms attached to your individual loan; they only work with reputable lenders that won’t charge you an arm and both legs.

Minimum Income & Credit Score: 5/5

In order to qualify for an online loan from MoneyMutual, you’ll need to show proof of income. Thankfully, their income requirements aren’t stringent – to get approved, you’ll need to make $800 or more on a monthly basis.

So long as it’s steady, this income can stem from a job, unemployment, or Social Security.

While a higher credit score will likely get you approved with a lower interest rate than average, MoneyMutual doesn’t specify any minimum credit requirements.

All said, you can pursue up to $5,000 in emergency cash with a credit score in the 300s, 400s, or 500s.

Customer Support & Reputation: 5/5

Millions of satisfied customers have enjoyed MoneyMutual’s 24-hour direct deposits, minimal income requirements, and reasonable interest rates for 12 years and counting.

Since their inception in 2010; MoneyMutual has received 2 million positive customer reviews and employed 150 online lenders with the gumption to get you approved today.

As a reputable member of the Online Lenders Alliance, they provide information that helps consumers recognize thinly veiled fraud or identity theft websites.

Borrowers can send MoneyMutual a physical letter, contact them via email, or call their dedicated phone line for support.

24-Hour Direct Deposits With MoneyMutal

2. CashUSA – Top Payday Loans for Reasonable Interest Rates

CashUSA’s free-to-use site lets borrowers compare and contrast loan offers before they sign any virtual documents. Overall, you’ll enjoy ultra-low interest rates for short-term payday loans and larger installment loans alike.

Pros

Low interest rates

Loan approval within minutes

No credit score requirement

1-2 day funds transfer

$10,000 max loan amount

Cons

Cannot request less than $500

Larger loans require longer transfers

Loan Sizing: 4.5/5

Like MoneyMutual, CashUSA takes the frustration and hassle out of applying for a payday loan. Their application takes less than 5 minutes to complete, and you’ll start getting loan offers within minutes.

You can request up to $10,000 in cash, although you can’t request any less than $500. Once you accept an offer, CashUSA sends money to your bank account within 1-2 business days.

That said, loans that exceed $5,000 may take up to 1 week for approval and transfer.

Unlike many payday loans online, CashUSA gives borrowers the ability to compare and contrast their offers with ease. Additionally, they’re known for having best-in-class interest rates.

While most loan sites require that you pay up to 400% in fees and interest, CashUSA’s lenders offer rates that range from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Minimum Income & Credit Score: 4.9/5

This online payday loan lender doesn’t have a minimum credit score requirement. Even if you have bad credit, you can get paid today.

To qualify for a short-term loan, borrowers must show at least $1,000 in stable, monthly income. In order to use CashUSA, you must be 18 years of age or older and be a US citizen.

Although you don’t need to have stellar credit history to request a loan, you will need to have an active checking account registered in your name.

Customer Support & Reputation: 4.8/5

CashUSA is one year older than Google. For clarification, this payday loan provider has been around since 1997, and they’ve been running a successful business for 25 years.

Over the last quarter-century, they’ve earned an exceptional reputation for their high approval rates and flexible repayment terms. You can pay back your loans in bite-sized chunks for up to 72 months without incurring late penalties.

Borrowers can get in touch with CashUSA through email, their native contact form, or their 24/7 phone line.

Get Your Funds Fast With CashUSA

3. BadCreditLoans – Loans Online for Low-income Borrowers

If you have a bad credit score or a low-paying job, BadCreditLoans is here to help. They don’t specify any income or credit score requirements, and they’ll approve just about anybody.

Pros

No minimum salary requirement

No credit history requirement

Get up to $10,000 in cash

24-hour direct deposits

20+ years in business

Cons

Reduced loans for bad credit borrowers

Cannot request less than $500

Loan Sizing: 4.3/5

BadCreditLoans makes it easier than ever to secure funds in an emergency situation.

You can get up to $5,000 upfront, but borrowers who only need $100 or $200 should look elsewhere. To request a loan, you’ll have to borrow at least $500.

They’ll approve almost anybody for a short-term loan ranging from $500 to $5,000, but bad credit users won’t be able to borrow a full $10,000.

That said; even if you have a bad or nonexistent credit history, you won’t walk away with less than $500 to tide you over.

This payday loan site sends out bank deposits within 24 hours, so you won’t be left without emergency cash for too long.

Minimum Income & Credit Score: 5/5

Unlike many online lender marketplaces, you won’t be subject to minimum income requirements. If you’re getting stable income every month; you’re sure to get approved.

Additionally, BadCreditLoans doesn’t specify any minimum credit requirements. In fact, you don’t need a credit score to qualify.

That said, you will have to provide more of your personal information (such as your email, phone number, and home address) during the application process.

So long as you have a bank account registered under your name, BadCreditLoans can work with you. Of course, you must also be 18 years of age or older and be a US citizen to borrow money online.

Customer Support & Reputation: 4.4/5

BadCreditLoans provides 24/7 customer support via their native contact form, email, and phone.

Over the last 20 years; they’ve helped thousands of borrowers secure emergency loans with minimal interest rates and flexible repayment plans.

Hundreds of positive customer reviews praise their lightning-fast approval speeds, nonexistent income requirements, and 24-hour funding times.

If you’re down on your luck, give BadCreditLoans a fair chance. Their network of 100+ active lenders is ready and willing to get you the cash you desperately need.

Get Up to $10,000 in Cash With BadCreditLoans

4. PersonalLoans – Top Payday Lender for Online Personal Loans

Whether you’re looking for start-up business funding or need money for an expensive car repair, PersonalLoans thinks bigger.

Pros

Up to $35,000 in funding

No credit or income requirements

24-hour direct deposit

Competitive interest rates

Extended lender network

Cons

Can’t borrow less than $1,000

Bad credit scores incur higher interest rates

Loan Sizing: 3.9/5

Borrowers can request anywhere from $1,000 to $35,000 in funding; and they’ll have their money by direct deposit within 24 hours of being approved. However, some states may not allow PersonalLoans to lend more than $5,000 at once.

While you also can’t borrow any less than $1,000 at a clip, you’ll have access to an extended network of lenders.

If you don’t get an offer from one of their providers quickly enough, PersonalLoans will circulate your request among 150+ trusted, third-party lenders.

As a result, you’ll enjoy competitively low interest rates and lightning-quick approval speeds. Normally, these traits aren’t common among sites that offer large loan amounts.

Minimum Income & Credit Score: 4/5

Surprisingly enough, PersonalLoans doesn’t perform a stringent credit check or necessitate any minimum income requirements. This is quite rare for larger loan sites!

To qualify for an installment loan, all you need to do is provide your Social Security number and bank account information. You must also be 18+ years of age and have valid US citizenship to borrow money.

There is one caveat – if you have a bad credit score, you may not qualify for best-in-class interest rates, so it’s best to stick with bad credit loans instead.

Additionally, those with a bad credit score might not be eligible for a full $35,000 in funding. On the bright side, regardless of your credit history, you won’t be left with less than $1,000 to spend freely.

Customer Support & Reputation: 4.6/5

This Utah-based company was established in 2001. They’re one of the oldest online marketplaces dedicated to providing payday loans, bank loans, and years-long installment loans.

PersonalLoans makes it possible to redo your kitchen or fix your car’s A/C unit with equal speed and convenience.

Over the last two decades, they’ve gained an overwhelmingly positive reputation for their forgiving loan terms, flexible repayment plans, minimal credit requirements, and $35,000 funding cap.

24-hour Direct Deposit With PersonalLoans

5. ZippyLoan – Payday Loans for Bad Credit

Unlike most payday loans online, ZippyLoan doesn’t perform a credit check before submitting your request to their network of lenders. If you’re ready to move forward and repair your credit, get a ZippyLoan today!

Pros

No credit check

No income requirements

Get up to $15,000 in cash

Borrow as little as $100

Very flexible repayment plans

Cons

High interest rates

May take longer to get approved than average

No way to contact marketplace

Loan Sizing: 4/5

Whether you need $100 to cover your rent or $15,000 to cover your debts, robbing Peter to pay Paul has never been more convenient.

As a leading payday lender, ZippyLoan offers ultra-flexible repayment plans that won’t leave you scrambling to avoid late fees.

If you’re looking for some emergency cash to hold you over, you’ll be expected to repay the balance in full whenever your next check rolls around.

That said, their larger installment loans come with payment plans that range from 6 months to 72 months, according to your financial ability.

Once you’ve been approved for a loan, you’ll have your funds within 24 hours.

Minimum Income & Credit Score: 4.3/5

ZippyLoan doesn’t perform a credit check before getting you approved for a loan.

If you have a subpar credit score, they’ll connect you with lenders that can accommodate your financial position. Unfortunately, if you have bad credit history, you can expect to pay interest rates in the realm of 19.95% to 35.99%.

While it’s almost 100% guaranteed that you’ll find a lender willing to work with you, ZippyLoan can take longer than average to approve bad credit borrowers.

You’ll only need an active bank account, a valid Social Security number, and proof of stable monthly income to qualify. Even if you’re making $100 a month, you’ll still have options with ZippyLoan.

Customer Support & Reputation: 3.9/5

ZippyLoan makes it easy to get in touch with somebody who can help. If you have pressing questions or concerns, each lender is obligated to provide their direct contact information.

Should you need assistance, reach out to your lender via phone or email.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to get in touch with the marketplace itself. That said, ZippyLoan won’t have the necessary information to solve any problems that arise between you and your lender.

Although ZippyLoan is relatively new to the lending marketplace; you can rest easy knowing that they’re accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

No Income Requirements With ZippyLoan

6. 247DollarLoan – Reputable Online Payday Lender for Short-term Loans

Pros

Approval within 5 minutes

Get up to $1,000 in cash

Borrow as little as $100

No credit score requirements

24-hour direct deposits

Cons

No loans past $1,000

$800 monthly income requirement

Higher-than-average interest rates

If you’re looking for quick cash; consider submitting a request to 247DollarLoan. Upon accepting your loan terms; you’ll have money posted to your account within 1 business day.

Although you’ll only be able to request $1,000 in unsecured loan funds, you can request as little as $100. Unlike traditional online loans, you won’t be subjected to credit checks upon seeking a lender.

No matter what your credit score happens to be; you’ll get approved for a loan within 3-5 minutes. That said, you’ll need to show proof-of-income that meets or exceeds $800 per month.

Unfortunately, getting a bad credit loan has its downsides. If your credit score is under 600; you’ll be subjected to higher-than-average interest rates. While these rates can exceed 35.99% APR in some cases, most lenders won’t require such high interest.

On the bright side, 247DollarLoan reports to your credit union. As a result, working with your lender to make on-time payments can improve your credit score.

7. Funds Joy – Marketplace For Payday Lending Variety

Pros

200+ online lenders

Get up to $5,000 in cash

Borrow as little as $200

Competitive interest rate

No monthly income requirement

Cons

Bad credit loans are harder to get

Borrowers who refuse to compromise their preferred APR should give Funds Joy a fair chance. With over 200 active lenders ready to work with you; it’s easy to compare loan offers and pick the best choice for you.

You can borrow as little as $200 or as much as $5,000 upfront. Their flexible repayment plans and competitive rates are fueled by their huge network of online lenders, all of whom are looking to undercut each other.

In simpler terms, Funds Joy is home to a borrower’s market. Once approved, you’ll have your money within 24 hours.

So long as you have proof-of-income, Funds Joy doesn’t specify any monthly requirements.

However, this company’s low interest rates will make it harder for bad credit borrowers to secure a loan. While it can be done, you may have to wait or settle for higher-than-normal interest.

Get Up to $5,000 in Cash With Funds Joy

8. 247CreditNow.com – Best Network of Lenders for Large Installment Loans

Pros

Minimal $800 monthly income requirement

Request as little as $100

Borrow up to $35,000

Low fees and interest

Get approved within 3-5 minutes

Cons

Bad credit borrowers can’t obtain larger loans

Securing a large installment loan can require you to jump through hoop after hoop at your local credit union or bank. So long as you have a decent credit score; it can be much easier and more convenient to secure larger loan amounts with 247CreditNow.com.

To qualify for any loan from 247CreditNow, you’ll only need to demonstrate $800 in stable monthly income.

Although they offer payday loans that range from $100 to $1,000; this company will let you borrow up to $35,000 within minutes. Once you’ve been approved, you’ll enjoy 24-hour direct deposits that funnel cash directly into your savings account.

Once again, so long as your credit score is between 660 and 750, you’ll take advantage of the same low interest rates and fees you’d encounter with credit union loans.

While bad credit users won’t be able to borrow more than a few thousand dollars; qualified borrowers will enjoy 3-5 minute approval speeds and flexible repayment plans.



Low Fees With 247CreditNow.com

How We Chose The Best Online Payday Loan Platforms

Loan Sizing

You can secure a few hundred dollars in emergency cash, a short-term loan up to $10,000, or long-term installment loans worth up to $35,000 with our top-ranked payday loan marketplaces.

We prioritized payday lenders that mimic credit unions by assigning reasonable interest rates to large personal loans.

Minimum Credit Score & Income

We only endorse online lenders that are willing to look past your credit history. Even if you have a bad credit score; you’ll be treated with the same respect you’d expect from your local credit union.

Beyond this, we gave a higher ranking to payday loan providers with the lowest monthly income requirements.

Customer Support & Reputation

The best payday loan providers have a strong reputation and all the necessary paperwork to back their marketplace.

If you’d like to make an early payment, extend your repayment terms, or get straightforward answers to your questions; our personal loan lenders make it easy to get in touch with somebody who can help.

Your Guide to Securing a Payday Loan Online

Go to MoneyMutual’s website

Go to MoneyMutual’s payday loan site. At the top of your screen, you’ll notice an orange “Get Started” button. Click on it, and then select your state of residence from the dropdown menu to continue.

Provide your personal information

On the next screen, fill out your first and last name. Then, enter your preferred email address in the appropriate fields. Finally, type in your five-digit zip code and certify that you’re over 18 years of age.

After specifying how much money you’d like to borrow, you’ll need to enter your bank account information and your Social Security number.

Then, click on “Next” to continue.

Connect with your preferred lender

After you’ve submitted your personal information; MoneyMutual’s network of lenders will review your credit history and monthly income to determine the right payday loan for you.

Within an hour or so, you’ll receive offers from a number of payday lenders.

Important: Each payday loan lender will stipulate different interest rates and repayment requirements. If you don’t like a particular offer, you are free to refuse it.

MoneyMutual approves cash advance loans that range from $100 to $5,000. Once you’ve e-signed the personal loan that works for you; you’ll receive a direct deposit within 24 hours.

Yes, it’s really that easy to secure online payday loans.

Cash Advance Loans: FAQs

Can I Get a Payday Loan With Bad Credit?

Absolutely! Even if you have a credit score of 300 to 500, it’s easier than ever to obtain an unsecured loan. So long as you’re willing to make fixed monthly payments, online lenders are willing to look past your poor credit history.

That said, it’s very important to read the terms and conditions you’re agreeing to.

While shady providers offer payday loan interest rates of 521% or more; our top-ranked lenders can slash your APR down to 6%.

Don’t get robbed – you should never agree to pay exorbitant interest rates for glorified loan sharks.

How Do Payday Loans Work?

Instant payday loans go by different aliases. You’ve probably heard them referred to as cash advance loans, installment loans, or personal loans.

Regardless, they all work the same way.

First, you choose an online loan provider that fits your sizing requirements, credit score, and standard monthly income. Next, you’ll have to submit your bank account information and Social Security number along with your loan request.

Then, you’ll be contacted by online lenders with varying interest rates and repayment terms.

Once you accept the conditions of your cash advance loan, you’ll have your money deposited into your bank account.

Do I Need A Bank Account For Payday Loans?

In order to qualify for a personal loan through an online lending marketplace, you will need to have a valid checking account registered in your name. Additionally, you must be at least 18 years of age and a citizen of the United States to qualify.

For the best chance of securing reasonable payday loan rates, you should have a stable monthly income of at least $800. This income may stem from disability benefits, unemployment, freelance work, or a job.

Lenders will automatically withdraw their balance from your checking account on the due date. This practice saves you from exorbitant late fees and expedites the payback process.

If you don’t have enough money to repay on time, you should request an extension before the due date rolls around.

Get Approved Today With MoneyMutual

What is the Easiest Online Personal Loan to Get?

Small, short-term payday loans are the easiest personal loans to obtain.

Even if you have bad credit or fluctuating monthly income, many direct lenders can line your pockets with $500 to $1,000 – no questions asked.

Although nearly every US citizen will qualify for an instant payday loan, your interest rate will depend on your credit score and monthly income.

Are Payday Loans Legal in All 50 States?

Unfortunately, payday loans are illegal in 13 states.

Our providers can’t lend money to residents of New York, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Vermont, or Washington, D.C.

Because these states have minimal interest caps, payday lenders refuse to operate without much potential to turn a profit from late payments.

Comparing The Top 5 Online Payday Loans

1. MoneyMutual

Virtually guaranteed approval

24-hour direct deposits

Loans from $100 to $5,000

Millions of satisfied borrowers

150+ direct lenders available

2. CashUSA

Low interest rates

Loan approval within minutes

No credit score requirement

1-2 day funds transfer

$10,000 max loan amount

3. BadCreditLoans

No minimum salary requirement

No credit history requirement

Get up to $10,000 in cash

24-hour direct deposits

20+ years in business

4. PersonalLoans

Up to $35,000 in funding

No credit or income requirements

24-hour direct deposit

Competitive interest rates

Extended lender network

5. ZippyLoan

No credit check

No income requirements

Get up to $15,000 in cash

Borrow as little as $100

Very flexible repayment plans

Our Final Thoughts – Should You Get an Online Payday Loan?

Even if your bad credit history is the result of uncontrollable factors, you won’t gain any sympathy from major credit bureaus. Quite frankly, if you have a low credit score, it can be very difficult to get the loan approval you need from any federal credit union.

If you’re blacklisted from receiving emergency cash, who can you turn to? Here’s some good news – the best online payday loan lenders don’t care about your credit score.

If you need money today, don’t listen to the exaggerated rumors you’ve heard about requesting a payday loan. They don’t hurt your credit score.

So long as you’re willing to move forward and commit yourself to making timely payments, you can actually build your credit with a payday loan.

Or you can check out some great credit fixing services to get your score up.

Don’t wait – get the right loan for you today!