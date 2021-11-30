37 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers, Likes & Views

TikTok is a social media marketing platform that has been created for people to share and discover various short videos. You must already be familiar with the way this app works and how its videos are ranked on the basis of popularity and viewership. Obviously, you must also realize how competitive this platform is and how difficult it is to get recognition within the field with so many rivals. However, with the best sites to buy TikTok followers, likes, and views you will be able to get maximum results in terms of TikTok Growth. Here we have reviewed some of the best places to buy TikTok followers-

Buy TikTok Followers (Real & Premium)

SocialRush.io

This site is best known for the amazing customer services that it provides. They have a helpline number which is available 24/7 around the clock. Hence, in case you have any queries or questions, you can get them answered immediately.

Whenever you buy a service from them, the maximum time they take to deliver it is 36 hours. You can start by buying as much as 50 followers for a less than $6 and 500 followers for less than $12. You can also buy TikTok views for about $5 with 10,000 views going to $7. Their plans for likes are highly affordable as well, with their first package starting at only $2 and giving you 100 likes.

GetViral

Get viral is another one of our favorite mentions within this list. Although they take the card spot here, their equally good and competitive as the sites mentioned above. They have unique and singular marketing techniques which you will not found with any other social media growth provider. At the same time, they have affordable plans that start for $7.

You can get as much as 5000 TikTok followers for about $80 will stop you can also buy likes from the site for $3, $9, and so on. The highest plan is for 2500 TikTok likes that can be bought for $35. You can also get TikTok views, with the maximum being one million TikTok views at $400.

Viralyft

This is one of the oldest sites in the field of social media marketing and promotion. They work with a variety of experts and social media analysts who can create the perfect marketing plan for your account on TikTok.

They are also adept at offline marketing, giving them an in-depth view of how the mind of a consumer works. Their cost eficient plans can start at about $7.00 for which you will get 250 TikTok followers. You will get 1000 TikTok followers for $18 why you can get 100 likes for less than $3 and 500 TikTok likes for about $9.

SocialPros.io

To start with, you can get as many as 250 TikTok followers for exactly 7 dollars. Other plans include 500 followers and 1000 followers for $11.00 or $20 respectively. You can also buy TikTok likes from this site starting at $3. Various plans are also available to buy TikTok views. You can get as many as one million TikTok views from the site at $400.

This is a service which works best for people who are in a highly competitive niche within TikTok. This means, if you are an influencer who is trying to make a career out of their lifestyle, hobbies, and passion, then this company will work extremely well for you.

Follower Packages

Follower packages is also one of the most mentioned and recommended site that you will find all over the web. Most reviewers who have talked about social media growth in terms of TikTok, always recommend follower packages as one of your prime options.

Therefore, if you are looking for an authentic and credible service, then you should not look any further. The best part about the site is that they integrate their plans with other platforms like Instagram, YouTube, etc. This means that they will be able to cross promote your account and give you the best engagement rate.

ViewsExpert

Views expert is a highly recognized and important site for people who are involved in multiple social media platforms. Just like the site mentioned above, they also believe in cross promotion. In order to do this, they have great networking of clients as well as influences all across the virtual media.

Therefore, they will always take care to spread the word about the content you're creating through organic means. You can start by getting 500 TikTok followers for less than $10 and 2500 followers for about $46. You can also get tiktok likes for less than $3 or 1000 TikTok likes for less than $16. You can also buy views from the site at highly affordable costs starting at less than $3.

SocialPackages.net

Social packages is also a site that has come into the limelight in the past few years. Although some people might call them relatively new, their results have been by far the best as compared to their rivals. They also believe in organic advertisement and promotion, giving them the ethical upper hand over other companies.

Their packages are very cost efficient and you can get as much as 250 TikTok followers for only $7. This site can also be used to get TikTok views- for instance, you can get as much as 5000 TikTok views for less than $5. You can also buy TikTok likes starting at $2.

Fastlikes.io

Do not judge the book by its cover, since this is a site that covers a lot more than just Instagram or TikTok likes. It is also a site that provides the right amount of engagement in the form of comments, shares, views. And the best part is that they also provide followers who different virtual media.

Therefore, if you are looking for wholesome growth under one roof, then this site should be of tremendous help to you. You can get as many as 150 followers for TikTok at only $4.99. Other than this you can get 250 followers or 1000 followers for $6.99 and $17.99 respectively. You can also get as much as 2500 TikTok views for about $7.00 with gradually increasing plans. You can start to buy TikTok likes from them at $1.99 itself.

Famoid

This is also a site that has turned out to be a one-stop destination for people who want to cover their diverse virtual media needs. Would that help, it will no longer remain a challenge to gain popularity on TikTok and become a known start.

They can help you gain a large following until you start monetizing from your channel. Their plans are extremely affordable and you can get as many as 5000 TikTok followers for only $69. The maximum you can get is 10,000 TikTok followers for about $129.95. The smallest plan gives you 100 followers for $3.95. You can also buy views, such as 1000 views for less than $5. You can also start to buy TikTok likes from this fight with 100 likes coming at $2.95.

BuySocialBuzz

This site has been working for a large number of years now. They are as experienced as all the sites that we have mentioned before, and have extremely great professionals working in both online and offline marketing.

Therefore, if you're looking for a highly organic means of growth on TikTok, then the site might just be the one for you. At the same time, they are highly affordable and you can begin to buy TikTok views from them within a range of $2 and $271.

They also have a comparatively cheaper price range for TikTok likes that are available from anywhere between $7.00 to $226. You can also use them to buy TikTok followers at $8 for 200 followers and $30 for thousand followers, etc.

SocialBoosting

Social boosting, like the name suggests will completely uplift your current engagement and followers rate on TikTok. Not only this, they will be able to help you in various other platforms like YouTube and Instagram as well.

Although, they are a new entry within this field, they have seen the fastest growth in the last few years making them a customer favorite. Their plans to buy TikTok followers start at $5 and give you 100 TikTok followers. You can also get 350 followers for about $12.

Also, you can get TikTok likes from them with the starting plan of $5. You can get 250 likes for $7.00 and 2000 likes for just $35. If you want to buy TikTok views, then you just have to pay $4 for the starting package of 1000 views.

TokCaptain

As per name suggests, these people are the leading names in providing growth for various channels and accounts on TikTok. Their main aim is to consistently increase your engagement and help you hit the explore tab within the app.

Therefore, if you are looking for a place that will help people to discover you naturally, then this site should be the one you go to. Of course, their plans are highly affordable and you can start by getting 100 TikTok followers for only $3.

You can also get 1000 and 5000 followers for TikTok at 15 and $50 respectively. You can also buy TikTok views for less than $50 and TikTok likes with plans that start for less than $3.

SocialViral

SocialViral is also known for its state-of-the-art technology and modern tools for digital marketing and growth. They have specially created their company to cater to platforms like TikTok that are visually based. Therefore, if you are looking for customized growth on your TikTok channel, then you can rely on this company with closed eyes.

Their plans for buying TikTok followers start at $2. Bigger plans for $14 and $46 will give you 500 and 2000 followers respectively. It is also a great site for people who want to buy TikTok likes with plans starting at about $5 for 100 likes. You can start to buy TikTok views from them at about $3.

Bouxtie

Bouxtie is one of the foremost suggestions put forth by various reviewers in their list for the best sites to buy TikTok followers, likes, views, and so on. They only work with the topmost minds within this field of social media marketing- making them adept at the field of competition and audience analysis. Naturally, they keep their plans pocket friendly as well.

They have plans starting at $1 for 500 followers- which is extremely cheap given that they also allow seasonal discounts. This site will also help you get Tiktok likes at between .69 dollars and $599. Their plans to buy TikTok views are extremely cheap as well.

Buy Social Media Marketing

As you can tell, this site is pretty much self-explanatory and covers all forms of digital media present in the market today. If you are looking for a highly intensive marketing plan that is done in collaboration with you, then this site will be a great option.

They always make it a point to take your inputs into major consideration before they start the promotion of your account. You can start with buying 100 TikTok followers for as little as $5. Bigger plans let you get as much as 100 TikTok followers for $30 with further options. You can buy TikTok likes from them at about $3. Similarly, you can use them to get Tiktok views with plans that start at only $2.

TokUpgrade

Tok Upgrade is another site that has been created solely for the purpose of TikTok growth and promotion. They have only recently entered the scene of social media, so we personally checked all their services to determine their quality. We can say with assurance, that they are one of the most reliable and authentic service providers in terms of TikTok today.

They do not have separate packages but include two cohesive plans that will provide you likes, comments, views, and followers simultaneously. The pro plan begins at only $25 a week and the regular plan starts at just $15.

TokSocial

TokSocial simply had to be in our list, since we are talking about the best sites to buy tiktok followers, likes, and views. Like the site mentioned above, they have been created exclusively for TikTok. The site takes special care of user experience and customer satisfaction.

We were extremely satisfied with the fact that they were always responsive when we tried to approach them with a query. They also offer two different packages for TikTok growth. One is the regular plan for $15 per week and the other is the pro plan for $25 a week.

TokGrowth

They have been operational for less than a year and have a clientele that is smaller than other companies. However, they take a highly esteemed place in our list because of their extremely advanced marketing technology, great user interface, and result-oriented facilities.

They do no offer different bundles for likes, views, etc but include cohesive plans like the sites mentioned above. For instance, they have the starter package which can be bought for only $50 a month. Other than this there is the professional plan for a mere $100 a month whichh gives you double the growth.

PopularUp

This company can give you an immense increase in rates of followers in a very short amount of time. They also claim that they are the best place online when it comes to increasing the activity in your account in the most organic forms. As far as we saw, they only have positive comments online- which shows how trustworthy they really are.

You can get as much as 750 TikTok followers from this site for only $13. The average plans for 100 followers or 350 followers can be bought at only $4 and $8.00. You can also get TikTok likes for as little as $14 and about 260 TikTok likes for as little as $7. The plans to buy TikTok views are equally affordable.

TikTok Guru

If you are looking for a place that will be able to increase your networking by boosting your online presence, then this is the site that you need to go to. Not only has the site been used by various individuals, but it has also been used by known brands and businesses for their proper growth.

However, the site has not yet listed down its set of costs which can only be visible after you register onto their site and apply for a plan. They will provide active and real followers for you account that can generate the right amount of interaction to ensure your organic growth within this platform.

TokFam

We can happily say that this site is one of the most efficient providers of social media growth services on the internet today. From providing followers to organic engagement- there is nothing that this company will not be able to do. You can get TikTok followers from them starting at only 4 euros.

On the other hand, you can get as much as 1500 TikTok followers for about 47 euros. You can also get real TikTok likes from this site, with 100 likes for about one euro. On the other hand, the first plan to buy TikTok views starts at only $3.

Instafollowers.co

Instafollowers.co is another one of our favorites, and we couldn’t complete the list without their due mention. Earlier than this, they used to work in digital marketing for websites, blogs, etc. However, understanding the need of the hour and the importance of emerging social media, they have invented various plans and packages four different digital platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and of course TikTok.

You can get 100 followers for less than $3- which is the average price you will find on the list. Also, you can start buying Instagram views for less than a mere $1 for 100 views. You can also buy TikTok likes- with 100 likes only costing $1.64.

SocialWick

SocialWick is probably the most strategic mention that you will find on this list. They have a proprietary growth engine through which you will be able to generate likes and followers almost instantly. Sometimes you will not even have to wait four seconds before you start seeing results within your account.

It goes without saying, that all of their services are provided at extremely cost-efficient rate. You can start by getting 200 TikTok followers at only $3. Other plans will get you 5000 or 10,000 followers for as little as $66 and 132 dollars. You can also get 1500 TikTok likes for only $20. On the other hand, 5000 TikTok views from the site will cost you only $4.

Celebian

This is a unique site which is based out of India and has turned into a major virtual hub within the country. They are also one of those rare services that engage in a variety of platforms such as LinkedIn, Spotify, and even telegram. Hence, there reaches more extensive when compared to other providers within this list.

They are actually a digital marketing company that also engages extensively in online advertisement. Therefore, they make use of extensive marketing tools and techniques to improve the presence you have online. You can start getting TikTok likes from this site for as little as 189 INR. On the other hand, they have packages for TikTok followers starting at just 379 INR.

Trollishly

This company ensures fast delivery of highly organic results in forms of real followers, real comments, likes, views, and so on. Therefore, if you are waiting to get viral on TikTok by collaborating with an extremely efficient marketing company, then these are the people you ought to go to.

Like many services mentioned above, they have an extensive network of influencers and icons throughout the globe that will help spread knowledge about the content that you are creating. You can start by buying 100 TikTok followers for only $2.59 and 500 followers for only $9.59. You can also as much as 30,000 followers for as little as $499.59.

TokRush

They are a new service provider in the field of social media growth, but their modern ideas have successfully brought fame to various well-known figures of TikTok. They employ features of mass liking and mass following to increase the exposure of your account and bring you the best possible results in terms of TikTok Growth.

As far as their prices are concerned, you will be able to get 20 followers for about $1.49- this is slightly expensive as compared to other sites on the list. You can also get 100 followers for only $4.

Tik Fuel

Tik Fuel is another one of those sites that hold a special honorary space in our list. While creating this list we went through a lot of recommendations and even had one on one conversations with many clients of TikTok Fuel and other sites. You can get 100 TikTok followers for about $2.47 and 500 followers for about $9.47.

You can get 1000 TikTok followers for $16.47 and 2500 TikTok followers for about $35.47. The best part about this company is that they do not work with bots and only employ real, active accounts to promote your account. You can get 100 TikTok likes for about 2.97 dollars, and 500 TikTok likes for about $11.97.

SocialBoosting

SocialBoosting has also become one of our favorite sites for social media growth and promotion in the past few years. They are a new entry in this realm but have seen the fastest growth within their niche as the prime providers of different media interactions and followers. You can start to buy 100 TikTok followers for as little as $5 and 350 followers for as little as $11.50.

You can also buy 700 TikTok followers for $20 and 1000 followers for as little as $25. These are some of the most affordable rates you will in the market for TikTok growth. You can also get TikTok likes starting at about 4.5 dollars for 100 likes. Other than this, you can get 250 likes for $7. Higher plans will let you get 2000 likes for $35 and 5000 likes for $63. On the other hand their views package starts at about $4 for 1000 viewss.

GrowYourSocials

There has been a mention of several new sites for social media growth within this list. However, grow your socials is by far the youngest site within this article. They also provide unique discounts as ‘loyalty points’ to people who have been their regular customers.

Their plans are extremely affordable, whether you buy TikTok views, followers, or likes. They work more like SMM providers, and their packages vary greatly from time to time- although the costs remain extremely pocket friendly. You can get as much as 5000 TikTok views for about $2.00 and 100 TikTok likes for $2.00 as well. The site also provides TikTok bundles at variable costs. On the other hand, you can buy TikTok followers for as little as $1.99.

Socialboost.shop

Socialboost is a place that will give you the power to influence millions of people with the content you create. The best part about the site is that they have more platforms within their integration as compared to other sites. For instance, they also work with platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google plus and a lot more. At the same time, they keep their costs extremely pocket-friendly.

For instance, you can buy TikTok likes starting at 2.97 USD, TikTok views starting at 2.02, and TikTok followers starting at 3.44 USD. Along with this, they guarantee instant delivery, 24/7 customer support, and extremely secure transactions.

Soclikes

As we approach the end of this list, we come to see more and more new names that have ventured into the world of social media marketing. The site mentioned above, is one of those new names that have only recently started working on social media and virtual promotions. They have a number of weekly packages that you can use in order to get TikTok followers, views, as well as likes.

For instance, one package for $9 can give you 100 TikTok followers, 10,000 views, and 500 likes. Other weekly package can give you 200 TikTok followers, 20,000 views, and 1000 likes for $19.00. Bigger plans for $30 will give you 500 TikTok followers, 30,000 views, and 1500 likes. Other than this, they also have monthly packages starting at about $50 for 1000 TikTok followers.

SNSFame

If you want a place that will be able to get you real followers, likes, comments, and engagement from authentic sources, then this is the site that you ought to rely on. Today, they claimed to have more than 1,000,000 people within their network who have collaborated with the company for a fraction of their revenue. Therefore, they will always ensure that your followers come from real accounts and organic promotion like word of mouth. You can start by getting 100 TikTok followers for about $3.69 and 350 TikTok followers for about $7.99.

Other than this, you can also get 1000 followers for about $16.99 and 1500 followers for about $26.99. Bigger plans will let you get as much as 5000 followers for about $59.99. You can also get TikTok likes at extremely affordable costs starting with $6.49 for 250 likes and $9.69 for 500 likes. Other plans include 1000 likes for $15.99, 5000 likes for $62.49 and as much as 15,000 likes for $175.99.

Pubtok

If you are looking for a place from where you can buy real TikTok followers and premium services for TikTok, then this company could be one of your options. They provide partnerships, mentions, and collaborations that will soon get you soon get the recognition you deserve. Perhaps the one thing that we do not like about This site is that they haven't made their prices public.

You have to go through a certain process before you get your order details and the amount of price you need to pay. However, this process is extremely safe and takes through encrypted gateways to ensure that your information is always kept safe. All you have to do is enter your username select followers, give information about the likes or followers you want to buy, and the order summary will be given to you.

Buzzoid

They will make sure that you are able to get natural recommendations within TikTok. This means that you will start to pop up in peoples explore tab. This is a form of visibility which is most important at most organic. The best part about the site is that they have had experience with a large number of years and can understand exactly how to target your specific audience.

You can buy TikTok likes from them at rates between $2 and $235. You can also use them to buy TikTok views and TikTok followers. the prices for TikTok views can go between $3 and $45 while the prices for TikTok followers will go between $2 and $70. All of these orders can be repeated in case you would like to double the amount of engagement you are getting.

YTViews

This company can play an important role in the amount of growth you see within TikTok. They always ensure that you are able to get real TikTok services including likes, views, shares, comments, and a lot more. Other than this, they also ensured that the delivery is extremely fast so you can stay one step ahead in your industry. All you have to do is submit your order without having to give in any sensitive details about your account. they work with a varied audience all across the globe, making sure that you are able to get worldwide exposure.

You can start by getting 50 TikTok likes for 1.00 USD and 100 TikTok likes for 1.75 USD. The plants can go as high as 2000 TikTok lights for 35.00 USD and 8000 TikTok likes for 120 USD. Other than this, you can get 100 TikTok followers for 1.50 USD and 200 TikTok followers for 3 USD. The plans go higher up to 900 TikTok followers for 15.00 USD and as much as 10,000 TikTok followers for 150.00 USD. The plans are equally cost efficient when it comes to TikTok views as well.

SocialKing

This company is based out of India, although they are known for the worldwide services that they provide. There are various features available in the site that we would like to mention. For instance, they always make sure that people following you are actually active on TikTok. This means that you will be able to get interaction more often as compared to others.

Also, they make use of highly encrypted gateways to take in any information about your account. at the same time, they will also make sure that they never ask you to reveal any confidential or highly sensitive details. The tiktok views package ranges between $.9 to $34.49. On the other hand the likes packages range between $1.49 to $10.49.

TiktopService

Our list for the best sites to buy TikTok followers would be incomplete without our final entry- TikTok Service. There are two different plans provided by the site that you can avail of. First there is the weekly package that can be bought for $19.99. As a matter of fact, they even provide a two day free trial period in which you will be able to track the growth of your account.

You are not required to pay any amount until this two day period is over. The second plan is the monthly plan which can be bought for 49.99 a month. Naturally, you are also given a free trial period for this package. Within this plan you are also guaranteed more than 1500 monthly followers with as much as 15000 views for TikTok.

Conclusion

Being available to all your TikTok fans, and increasing your follower count has never been as easy as now. With the help of the sites mentioned above, we are sure you will be able to see the virtual success you have always dreamed of. Make sure you have a look.