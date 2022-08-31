Best Dating Sites Top 6 Online Dating Websites for Serious Relationships

Navigating online dating sites and choosing one that fits your criteria is complex, Read on to find the best dating sites for serious relationships and start your search for true love.

It won’t be a generalization to claim that most people spend the best part of their lives searching for their person. That special someone who fills their life with wonder. Sure, other relationships in your life can fulfil you, but there’s always a yearning to find the missing piece of the puzzle. The romantic partner that makes your life whole. Not a soulmate, but a partner you have a unique connection with.

This search is often frustrating. Unfortunately, real life is not like romantic comedies. Though you would really like to, you are probably not stumbling into the love of your life in a cozy bookstore. In reality, you must go through the painstaking process of knowing people, be on the lookout for red flags, and go on some really awkward and downright terrible dates. This process can be draining and challenging, and what helps is narrowing down the candidates for your search. Thanks to modern technology, this search for like-minded individuals is much easier now due to the proliferation of online dating sites.

Modern problems require modern solutions. While it is romantic to think you will lock eyes with someone across a crowded room one day, which will lead to a whirlwind romance, it is difficult to find people who share the same values as you or people you can have a conversation with. Often in real life, you might find someone attractive but then find out their views don’t match with yours or they aren’t as engaging as you thought once.

Online dating sites remove a lot of those problems. The concept is simple enough, you make a profile, fill it with information about yourself, and a mutual agreement means you have a match. Online dating removes many pitfalls that come with meeting people in real life. Firstly, you get a general idea of the kind of person you’re engaging with due to their interests. Secondly, if you match with someone, you can talk to them and find out if you have a rapport with them before meeting in real life. This can save you from many awkward dates and is perhaps one of the best features of online dating.

Due to these reasons and the proliferation of the smartphone in every aspect of life, online dating is ubiquitous and, for many, their primary source of meeting romantic prospects. However, this explosion of online dating means that the internet is now inundated with online dating sites, all of which claim to be your ticket to finding true love. The sheer options can be overwhelming if you are a newbie just beginning to test the waters of online dating. There are market behemoths, niche dating sites, and ones targeted to particular demographics.

However, you do not need to worry, as we have researched for you. After testing multiple online dating sites, we have narrowed the options down to the 6 best dating sites. We believe these sites are secure, trustworthy, and cater to different demographics.

Let’s take a closer look at these dating sites so that you can look for the one as quickly as possible!

Below are the 6 online dating sites we have vetted to be genuine ways of meeting people and getting to know them as potential partners or suitors. This list is diverse and mindful of people’s differences and preferences

Why These Online Dating Sites?

The question remains, why should you pick the dating sites mentioned above compared to the more popular, highly ubiquitous dating platforms everyone is on? It’s a valid question. However, we have compiled our list based on several factors. The more popular dating sites might have a greater number of people on them, but the sites come with their issues. A major issue is catfishing which the sites cannot clamp upon. The dating sites in our list are secure and focus on serious relationships. They are also focused on catering to specific demographics, which makes the search much more accessible. For example, if you want a partner who is a practicing Christian, it is a lot easier to start from Christian Mingle than on major dating sites. These targeted dating sites work as a filter for you, narrowing down the pool of candidates from the get-go based on your preference.



1. eharmony - Best Online Dating Site Overall

A veteran of the online dating market , the website was launched in 2000, just as the internet was beginning to proliferate in everyday life. With two decades of experience under its belt and still going strong, e harmony remains one of the top dating sites to find potential partners. Despite the rise of other market behemoths that arrived on the scene far later than e harmony, the website maintained its market share due to its focus on serious relationships only. Unlike other free online dating sites, e harmony focuses on serious relationships. To ensure that its clientele is looking for a serious relationship, e harmony requires a member to apply to gain access to the website. The application process is not complicated but a little time-consuming compared to other sites. This process, therefore, retains people willing to put in the effort to find a long-term relationship.

Best Features

The dating app’s reputation as the best dating site for serious relationships is inherently connected to its signature feature that sets it apart from all other websites. As mentioned before, there is an elaborate process that comes along with signing up for e harmony. Unlike other sites, you do not just have to provide identity verification; you also have to fill out a personality questionnaire that is seventy questions long.

The website calls this the compatibility quiz. After providing basic details, each member must fill out the compatibility quiz to complete their registration and access the website. The quiz is a series of questions involving honesty about your values, insights about love and relationships, and aspirations. This quiz is specifically designed to gauge your personality type and the kind of role you want to play in a relationship.

This quiz is critical as it helps the website’s algorithm match you with compatible partners. It also generates a compatibility score that will be attached to your profile. The score ranges between 60-140 and will give you an idea of compatibility when looking at other profiles for potential matches. This score will vary from match to match, depending on compatibility.

This feature of e harmony takes away a lot of guesswork from the early stages of relationships and helps you find people who are like-minded. The cliché is opposites attract, but practically speaking, there are a lot of non-negotiables for people in a relationship. The compatibility score removes the anxiety of wondering whether the other person is as serious or committed as you. Or whether they hold the same viewpoints as you on certain issues.

It would be wrong to say that the compatibility score is a perfect feature, but it significantly makes online dating easier. Instead of sifting through people wondering about their intentions or thoughts, you automatically gain access to a pool of people who are compatible with you in one way or another.

Feature That Might Make You Think Twice

The dating website is an excellent option for people looking for serious relationships. However, it has a few features that might make you second guess your choice. One of the major issues people encounter is its membership fee. E harmony does have free memberships. However, it is agreed that purchasing a membership plan unlocks many premium features. For the full e harmony experience, it is advised to buy a membership plan. Its pricing structure comprises different membership options that vary in length. These range from a 6-month membership for $65.90 per month to a 24-month membership for $35.90 per month.

These prices are definitely steeper compared to other websites, and signing up might give you pause as it asks for a significant investment. However, e harmony’s price model is responsible for its success in promoting only serious relationships. The price structure of the website deters a lot of non-committed people from signing up. Therefore, you can be assured that the people present at the site are genuinely looking for long-term relationships and are willing to invest their time and money in it.

Therefore, it is recommended to thoroughly consider your options and purchase an e harmony membership as it asks for both time and financial commitment. You decide whether it is a cost you are willing to pay to have a shot at finding a real relationship.

Our Verdict

Taking a look at e harmony’s best features and the aspects that might give you some doubts, it is visible to see that the website is fully committed to help people find compatible individuals they could envision spending their life with. The membership cost is an important factor but in the end it boils down to a cost-benefit analysis. If you believe in the site’s methodology and eager to find love, you might find yourself willing to give it a shot. The free option is also there if you want to give the website a try, though it might be restrictive as compared to the paid version.

The verdict remains that eharmony approach to dating and real romantic relationships is a unicorn in the contemporary online dating scene which is all about casual dating. If you are looking for love and people who are serious about relationships, e harmony is worth investing in.

2. Zoosk - Best for Meeting a Wide Range of People

Launched in 2007, Zoosk quickly became a household name and its user base grew almost exponentially. Frequently lauded as one of the fastest-growing companies, Zoosk benefited immensely from its model that widened the net for online dating just a bit more. The website looked to focus on convenience and rather than making users go through hoops to create a profile, it made membership particularly easy. Even now on its website, it proudly claims that registering takes less than a minute.

The proliferation of the internet has brought ever-decreasing attention spans alongside it. Zoosk’s model of convenience is right up the alley of people who are eager to look for love but also do not want it to be too time-consuming. This ease of use has reaped immense benefits as it signals that many people trust Zoosk for their romantic endeavors . It is also a good sign as it provides many options for people. If you want to meet the one, you will be searching for quite a bit, and if you are not necessarily too rigid in your criteria for a partner, more options is always good to widen your horizons.

Best Features

Zoosk’s greatest strength lies in its numbers. As said before, the website boasts of 40 million users which widens the net significantly for people who are open to meeting new people, even if they might not fall into all the criteria.

Everyone has their own approach to dating. Some people might have a checklist in their head, and they might only choose a romantic partner if they check all the boxes in it. Some might be willing to not judge on material conditions and focus on the connection they have with an individual, despite them not belonging to the same background as you. Both approaches are understandable, and it depends on the person. After all, dating is a deeply personal experience and people might approach it according to their personalities and circumstances. However, Zoosk is the best bet for people who take the second approach. The sheer number of people available as prospects makes it a lot easier to fully find a connection, especially one that transcends beyond superficial categories.

However, Zoosk is still great for people looking for particular categories as the filters help to sort people according to your preferences. The massive user base is a huge plus point for Zoosk, and using it will be great exposure due to the variety of people you can meet there.

Feature That Might Make You Think Twice

Zoosk’s popularity is no secret. However, its ubiquity and ease of use have led to some pitfalls. A number of users have complained of not getting any responses from the accounts present, and it has been discovered that due to the ease of creating a profile, Zoosk is filled with its share of fake or bot accounts. It also has a percentage of genuine members who are no longer active on the site.

This particular issue can make navigating the site quite difficult, and one has to look for genuine accounts before engaging them in conversation. This issue, however, can be resolved easily, as the company can quickly clamp down on bot accounts and set a time limit for inactive accounts before removing them.

Our Verdict

Of all the websites on our list, Zoosk offers the widest options for finding a potential relationship. It does not focus on a particular community or demographic but in fact, looks to include as many people as possible in the quest for finding love. This inclusivity is appreciable, and looking for a romantic partner on Zoosk will help you widen your horizons as you can meet or engage with a wide range of people.

This might mean the occasional bot account or a few unanswered texts. However, we have all acquired the internet equivalent of street smart after spending years on the web. What’s a few fake accounts when real love could be out there?

3. Silver Singles - Best for People Over 50 Looking for Love

Silver Singles is a dating website dedicated to people over 50 who are single and looking to find meaningful romantic relationships. Other top dating sites are not restricted by age, but they are also not the best place for people over a certain age looking for love. These websites mostly comprise of young people of ages 25-35, therefore, the demographics are skewed to one age group. It is therefore difficult for people over 50 to find potential matches with people in their age group or even people with a compatible mental connection.

Therefore, navigating these dating sites is quite tiresome for people over 50, as their life experience and mental maturity is not echoed in the people who are available as prospects. Other than that, they can also come across ageism, which is always a massive blow when looking for a partner. Silver Singles understands all the problems faced by seniors in their dating experiences and aims to provide them with a seamless online dating experience.

Silver Singles is an excellent option for seniors looking to get into the dating game. It is never too late in life to find love, but a lot of people dismiss the needs of people once they pass a certain age threshold. Silver Singles validates the need for a romantic partner at all ages and helps seniors find meaningful connections without the societal judgment that usually comes attached to it.

Best Features

The best feature of Silver Singles is that it provides a complimentary free trial that includes all the premium features. This lets you explore the website fully and try out all of the features before making an informed decision on whether to invest in the site.

These premium features can be a great investment, as Single Silvers is committed to making its user experience as smooth as possible. Usually, on other dating sites, you have to go through several user profiles, and soon, everything turns into a blur. Silver Single eliminates that problem by letting the algorithm do its magic and sending a set of curated potential matches for you each day based on compatibility and mutual interests. This further narrows the pool of potential matches to compatible ones as they already have been categorized by age.

Premium features such as the one mentioned above make Silver Singles a great investment. The website takes pride in its sleek interface, and in introducing online dating to a demographic which is massively overlooked by the other major dating sites.

Feature That Might Make You Think Twice

Silver Singles requires you to fill out quite an elaborate personality questionnaire in order to complete the registration process. This process takes an estimated 20-30 minutes to complete. Many people might find this too much of a hassle and continue to look elsewhere. This feature of the website might make you do a double take and even put it to the side and then never really get around to filling in the questionnaire.

While the registration is admittedly time-consuming, it filters out people who are not willing to make an effort. It also helps in the algorithm of finding ideal matches for you based on your personality. Therefore, to truly benefit from Silver Singles, you need to put in half an hour of effort and fill out a questionnaire.

Our Verdict

Silver Singles targets a certain demographic and does it admirably through its immensely helpful customer service, sleek interface and intelligent algorithm. The website is truly the place to be for individuals over 50 looking for love. Most importantly, it does not treat the seniors as a monolith and figures that their user base might have diverse needs. It caters to seniors looking for all types of relationship goals. Affection, especially the romantic kind, is a basic universal need that does not diminish with age. Silver Singles uses technology to combat ageism when it comes to looking for a partner for people above a certain age.

4. Christian Mingle - Best for Finding a Partner with Shared Christian Values

It won’t be wrong to compare the online dating scene with the Wild West. It truly is every person for themselves out there. If you add religious values to navigating the ever-increasing complexities of the online dating scene, it is an absolute disaster. If you are a person from whom religion is an integral part of their identity, online dating is a minefield. If you hit it off with someone, you might find out that they do not share your values. If you declare your religious criteria right off the bat at the beginning of a conversation, it might come across as too off-putting. It is truly a headache to plod through several profiles and guess whether they might share your values before matching with them. Let’s be real; online dating sites are not the most religiously inclined; therefore, for practicing Christians, the only way to meet fellow Christians is restricted to the local church. That way might not provide you with the greatest prospects.

This is where Christian mingle steps in. A demographic-focused online dating site that provides an opportunity to Christian looking for love. Christians can use Christian Mingle to meet fellow Christians and form meaningful blessed connections without fearing backlash about their values

Best Features

The best feature of Christian Mingle is that it provides its users with the opportunity to identify their denominations. Christians can proudly identify as Presbyterian, Catholic, Methodist etc. and even choose non-denominational if you do not ascribe to any of the available options.

This option makes finding matches within Christian Mingle even easier as it further categorizes the people there . Christianity is a diverse religion with many different denominations, all of whom have different aspects of faith and practices. You can therefore choose people from your denomination if that is a criterion for you. If not, you can even bond about shared yet different practices, channeling the spirit of Christianity.

The non-denominational option is also very interesting as it allows people who just have faith to interact with people who perhaps follow more fleshed-out denominations of Christianity. The Website does not exclude any members of the faith.

Feature That Might Make You Think Twice

The biggest issue with Christian Mingle is that it does not allow non-paying members to send messages to other users. This particular feature might be deemed as exclusionary and a ploy to get users to pay.

However, the user experience is smooth once you do purchase a membership. There are many premium features you can avail and the website boasts of a large network of Christian you can meet to find your religiously inclined partner.

Our Verdict

Christian Mingle is a niche dating site that is targeted at Christians who are looking to find romantic partners with the same values. The website has its value as it helps curate the online dating pool by quite a large margin for practicing Christians. If you hold your religious values near and dear, Christian Mingle is the one for you to find ‘the one’

5. Elite Singles - Best for Highly-Educated and Career Minded Individuals

Elite Singles is not necessarily restricted when it comes to demographics, however it markets itself primarily to career-oriented, highly driven and highly educated singles above 30+. The people in this age bracket have usually found their niche in life and have figured out the rest of it. They then look to settle down and find something lasting and serious. Popular dating sites are usually filled with people looking for something casual, therefore these qualified individuals might run into trouble finding eligible partners over there.

Elite Singles therefore focuses on this demographic and aims to match educated and professional people with their desired romantic partners. The website boasts that more than 85% of its users are university graduates and are similarly aged 30 and above. In this age bracket, dating becomes quite complicated as you might look to settle down but not find the right person. Elite Singles focuses on eliminating that problem.

Best Features

The best feature of Elite Singles is its screening process. It is a niche dating site that focuses on qualifications. Therefore, it ensures that its user base is actually highly educated. To set up your profile you have to go through quite an elaborate process that includes providing credentials and specifying preferences. You will be sent a list of curated 3-7 matches a day based on these preferences.

Another feature that is quite appreciable is that the app ensures security. Non-Paying members are not allowed to send messages or view photos to discourage online harassment.

Feature That Might Make You Think Twice

The feature that ensures security might be a double-edged sword as you are forced to pay to experience the premium features. There is no free trial available to experience the website fully and then decide whether you want to invest in a membership. This feature might seem exploitative and quite unfriendly towards users who are contemplating joining the website.

Our Verdict

Elite Singles is excellent for people who are looking for a serious relationship but have set criteria for their partners’ qualifications. It is important to have compatible backgrounds in a relationship, and it is understandable a person with a certain intellectual level will seek people who are on the same level. Elite Singles is for the academically inclined romantics who are looking for a lasting meaningful connection

6. Jdate - Best for Dating Within the Jewish Community

A sense of community is one of the most important things in the world. This very community is the one you turn to in times of need for support. Most importantly the community gives you a science of identity. This sense of community can be based on many shared factors, first and foremost of which is religion. People from tight-knit communities over religion and for many , their social lives are defined by it. Understandably, many people want to look for romantic partners within the community to ensure they have shared values and a mutual love for the community. For a lot of people, finding a partner within the community also stems from a desire to raise their children with their values.

Demographic-based online dating sites aim to fill this market gap, and one such example of it is JDate. JDate is an online dating site focused on helping people find potential romantic partners within the Jewish community. For many Jewish people, their faith is an integral part of their identity, and they understandably want it to be reflected in their relationships as well. Jewish communities are tight-knit. However, it might be difficult for some Jewish people to find potential partners due to location, jobs etc. Jdate provides an active user base of thousands of Jewish people looking to find a connection.

Best Features

The best feature of Jdate is that it organizes singles events online and offline. This helps you meet people you would perhaps not come across because of the algorithm. It also helps retain the sense of community especially through offline events.

Feature That Might Make You Think Twice

Jdate suffers from a problem that many niche dating sites do, which is that it does not have a large number of online members every day. While the website claims to have around 200,000 members, the activity level is low, and it might seem that there are not many options on the website.

However, it is important to realize that the Jewish community is a minority in the United States, and the website has quite a large number of Jewish singles once the numbers are looked at.

Our Verdict

Jdate is the largest Jewish dating site in the United States, and if you want to look within the Jewish community for your romantic prospects, this site is your best bet. The website is quite easy to use and uses a sophisticated algorithm to further streamline your experience.

Best Online Dating Sites - Frequently Asked Questions

How secure are these dating sites?

While it is important to be vigilant on the internet, you can be assured that these best dating websites are incorporating new measures all the time to ensure user safety and security. Many of them now require users to submit a picture of their face taken there and then to ensure the pictures you are uploading belong to you.

Can I cancel my membership?

Yes! All of these sites provide the option to cancel your membership any time by unsubscribing. If you feel you have been charged extra, you can contact customer service to discuss refunds.

How do I get more matches?

There is no hard and fast rule when it comes to online dating, but if we could give one piece of advice it would be to just be yourself. It is tempting to post on your profiles, but be assured that even online, people can sense disingenuity. Be confident in yourself and put the best version of yourself forward, you will get plenty of matches in no time!

Online dating is tricky to navigate but we tried to make it just a bit easier for you through this list. Best Luck in finding your person!