Construction is booming! Staker Parson seeks Estimators and Quality Control Technicians

Construction is booming. The demand for concrete, asphalt and other construction services seems to only grow every year, and Staker Parson Materials & Construction needs motivated people to join our team. We’re currently looking for estimators and quality control technicians to help us continue innovating and driving Utah’s construction industry forward.

Our estimators stay busy, working with estimating managers on bids, calculating the scope of a project and assisting with scheduling resources and other tasks. Estimators see a project through from day one to the final day. Travel is not required for our estimating team, and a hybrid work-from-home/in-office schedule is available.

Staker Parson

The estimating and sales teams work closely together on projects, and as a result, develop tight-knit bonds. When we say Staker Parson is a family of families, we mean it. The relationships we build last for a lifetime, even generations.

The same can be said for our team of QC technicians and managers, who collaborate at our labs, creating asphalt and concrete mixes to the specifications for each project.

The days go by fast, with a mix of indoor and outdoor work taking samples from different piles, adjusting mixes and communicating with plant staff. Some of our technicians also spend time in the field, but they’re always back home to their family at the end of a shift.

Staker Parson

For Staker Parson, it’s about using all we have achieved to make things better, not just about making better things. Donating building materials to memorials, Habitat for Humanity and local schools are just a few examples of the tangible good we do in the communities we serve.

Our benefits package is crafted to support our employees and their loved ones:

● competitive, market-rate pay

● regular performance reviews & pay increases

● health/dental/vision benefits

● wellness programs

● paid time off

● boot stipend

● profit sharing

Ready to go? Apply here.