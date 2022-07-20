Free Psychic Reading Online - Free Psychics for Best Readings by Phone & Chat

When looking for very good free psychic readings providers, the millions of possibilities available may feel somewhat intimidating. Not all readings you get online are given alike, and determining the most accurate one can be time-consuming. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the top 4 free psychic reading online sites in 2022, so you can spend the time finding answers rather than searching online! Psychics online from reputable providers such as those mentioned below have a diverse mix of skills and abilities. You may come across any type of reading, ranging from a free psychic conversation to a free medium reading.

You wouldn't need a magic ball to figure out that psychic readings may indeed be costly. It's even more difficult while hunting for a free psychic reader who can provide you with precise and truthful readings. But don't be so concerned, fellow seekers of mystical truth. We've gathered a list of the most trustworthy online psychic reading sites that provide free psychic readings from real expert counselors. On these websites, you may obtain the most satisfying free psychic readings without having to make a choice about whether they are good for your experience and focus.

Let us now, without further ado, take a look at these sites that can connect you with a free psychic reader.

Top 4 Most Reliable Free Psychic Reading Websites

1. Kasamba - Best Site For First-Time Psychic Reading Services Users ( 3 Minutes Free + 70% Off)

2. Psychic Source - Best Ease of Use Options (3 Minutes Free + 75% Off)

3. California Psychics - Best Psychic Match Guarantee (5 Minutes Free Using Promo Code "ADD5")

4. Purple Garden - Best for Meeting Your Budget ($10 Free Credit With Any Purchase)

Kasamba has been providing psychic readings for well over two decades. They have to be doing something good to be in business for a while, right? To begin, it will provide you with access to a massive range of highly skilled and experienced psychics with diverse areas of specialization. Let's begin our observation of Kasamba with a few fascinating statistics that will undoubtedly pique your interest:

The website has been in operation for 20 years.

More than 3,000,000 individuals have used their company to schedule a reading meeting.

A consumer can select from over eight distinct reading kinds.

There are almost 4 million five-star rankings and Kasamba psychic testimonials for the service.



At first impression, this website appears to be a good way to find an advisor. However, simply adding it to your personal favorites isn't enough. Continue reading to learn about much more important facts!

Modes of Communication

You may contact their spiritual readers through email, phone call, or online chat, which is convenient if you require a personalized feel and anonymity.

Make a voice call. Even if you're just planning to use three minutes of the consultation as complimentary, you must submit your banking details before contacting a reader. Following that, you must provide an advisor with your mobile number. If they are currently unavailable, you will be alerted through SMS when they become available.

Live chat. To begin a chat, click on the button next to the advisor's portrait. The same guideline applies to billing info as it would to telephone calls: disclose the required info first. You can then find your answers.

Mail. You should consider the consultant's charges before settling on this option. It's likely one of the more costly options, with some specialists setting rates as high as $100.

Getting Started

It's simple to get started: simply provide them your identity (optional) and birthday, and you're ready to go. If this is your first time using their services, you will receive 3 FREE minutes with whichever mystical reader you initially visit. This website is jam-packed with intriguing features and brilliant psychics, so it's important to investigate every facet.

When you enter some simple info, you will immediately become an account holder on this platform:

Your email address.

Name.

Passcode.



It does not make you wait until you get direct connections with the top readers. When looking for a psychic reader, it's difficult to say that the company gives many options to select a reader. You can only select one option from the drop-down menu. But you can also select the psychic readings category on the home page.

Features

Kasamba may be an appealing alternative for those looking for ease. The attributes of the business enhance the customer's experience.

Below are the things that you can rely on at Kasamba:

Psychic Predictions for love. Select this option underneath the top advisors, and then the site will take you to a webpage where you may select your zodiac sign. When you click on it, the current year's love horoscope will display. That’s how you can get free psychic love reading by love psychics.

Romantic Compatibility. Simply enter the zodiac details of both parties to see if it is a great match based on the stars. In just a short time, a thorough explanation will emerge.

Top psychics are available. The most in-demand and specialized consultants of the site are displayed on the homepage, with the most positive evaluations on Kasamba. The list includes advisors who are presently online and available to respond to your request.

Horoscopes. Their psychics strive hard to impart genuine astrological forecasts for each duration of the year. You are able to predict what is coming, be it your love life, education, or career.

Notifications. This feature makes it possible to know when a psychic online you wish to consult with is available. Many customers choose to engage with a single professional so that they can depend on the solution.

⇒ Try Out a Secure and FREE Reading on Kasamba

2. Psychic Source - Best Ease of Use Options

Psychic Source has remained a well-known brand in the domain of online spiritual reading services, particularly for its excellent tarot readings. You may also avail the help of their experienced and vetted internet psychics with confidence, knowing that Psychic Source has far more than three decades of experience.

You get the first three minutes with a psychic of your choice, including tarot readers, on your very first tarot reading. Yes, even the most well-regarded internet psychic readers. Simply check on their profiles to learn what readings they specialize in so you don't waste your time on something you're not interested in. After that, you may continue for $1/minute, which is one of the most reasonable fees on psychic sites.

The platform is so sure about the quality of its services that it offers a satisfaction guarantee, allowing you to not pay a single penny if you are not happy. Continue reading to learn much more about the platform!

Modes of Communication

One of the things that distinguish Psychic Source from other psychic websites is that you may have your reading done in one of three ways:

Phone psychics Chat psychics Readings via Videos



These alternatives will be quite useful. You could want to interact face-to-face at times, but not always. You may also limit the psychics based on the communication options given. (It should be noted that not every expert provides video calls.)

Getting Started

Although there is a lot of variety on the Psychic Source online platform, we found it all to be rather straightforward to explore. You may rapidly limit your options by searching for:

The sort of medium you need (for example, clairvoyant, clairaudient, or clairsentient - if these phrases are unfamiliar to you, don't worry, there are thorough explanations available)

What kind of psychic reading are you looking for?

The many methods for obtaining these readings (online chat, phone, or video)

It is also simple to get started. First, we had a thorough look at the site. But here's how it works when you're ready to arrange a psychic reading:

You open a prepaid account depending on how much money you have. You select your clairvoyant from a list of folks that you may limit down using the many search parameters I've just described. You schedule and confirm the appointment. Your appointment time will be determined by the psychic's availability and the psychic medium of contact you pick. Some meetings can be made directly if desired, but others will need you to wait. If your consultation is scheduled at a future date, you will receive an email reminder. To find our medium, we proceeded to the "our psychics" category and used the criteria to narrow it down. Obviously, the more exact details you give, the more specific experts you will find.

Features

Genuinely Expert Psychics. The vast number of readers, consultants, and psychics on the platform are referred. In order to discover skilled psychics, their team also visits seminars, post-modern psychic fairs, and events. Although you can never know for certain whether every psychic online on the website is honest and authentic, it appears that Psychic Source conducts its homework to ensure that its psychics are genuine.

Exact Match. You may search for psychics by utilizing particular parameters just like:

Specialty (For instance, energy healing, clairvoyance, empathy.)

Subject matter and expertise (For instance, romance, profession, fate, grief, and sadness, among other things.)

They make use of tools. (For instance, cards, Healing, stones, and so on.)

Reading Mode (For instance, expressive, straightforward, thoughtful,)



Vast Range of Specialties

Psychic Source has a huge range of specialties that you can choose from:

Tarot Readings

Energy Work

Psychic love reading

Spiritual Readings

Numerology Readings

Cartomancy Readings

Oracle Card Readings

Past Life Readings

Astrological Readings

Fortune Telling

Lost Object Readings

Dream Analysis

Love Tarot Readings

Angel Card Readings

Astrology Readings

So no matter what your concerns are related to, go ahead and get a completely personalized psychic experience at Psychic Source for free for newbies. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed!

⇒ Get a Fully Personalized Psychic Reading at Psychic Source

3. California Psychics - Best Psychic Match Guarantee

Finding reliable psychic services may be difficult, but California Psychics makes every effort to relieve this by giving the greatest customer service standards. Even skeptics may be pleasantly pleased by California Psychics' extensive array of filtering choices, significant spiritual biographies, or 24/7 customer service. Simply said, our website strives to provide greater solutions rather than merely make money.

California Psychics has polished its mystical services over the course of more than two and a half decades. They have a plethora of mystical consultants that specialize in different areas of knowledge, charge different fees, and have diverse levels of experience in the subject. This variant allows clients to select anyone they think would be the best match for them.

Confused? We'll clarify soon. In this review, we'll detail each element of their site and business to impart our findings to you before opting to receive their free mystical reading.

Modes of Communication

This website lets you schedule your readings with your desired consultants in two ways for chat psychic readings and phone psychic readings.

Getting Started

Register for an account. To book a reading, you must first establish an account. This may be accomplished by browsing the desktop site or installing the app. Click the "Create Account" button in the upper right corner of the desktop site. You'll want to seek a psychic on the app and then hit the Talk or Chat option to be sent to the registration page. Hover your mouse over to the website's main page on your computer. Locate the uppermost navigation section, which is immediately underneath the California Psychics symbol. Navigate your mouse over "Psychics By Topic" to select your preferred option. To use the mobile app, simply hit the top left "filter" icon in the turquoise bar. Arrange for a Reading. When you locate a psychic online that you like, you may check their whole profile by hitting their name. You may either check the psychic's calendar to book a reading, enter a chat box, or make a telephone call instantly, provided that they are available.

Top Features

A diverse range of readings. You may choose from a variety of reading kinds and techniques, such as marriage & relations, life concerns, cards, and spiritual readings. With so many options available for you to choose from, you can definitely find the exact right match and connect with a consultant who specializes in your area of concern.

Promotional Offer. Your initial twenty minutes are only $1 per minute, which means you can get your first reading for as low as $20 and get all your concerns answered, as twenty minutes are more than enough to get a solution. In fact, you can avail multiple readings in these first twenty minutes.

Availability and Experience with Psychics. Hundreds of experienced psychics provide a variety of techniques and readings. See if you can locate someone online and contact them right away or if you can arrange a reading. All the experts on their website are hired after following a strict process. Therefore, you can rest assured that your matters will be handled by experts and experts only.

App for mobile devices. The mobile app from California Psychics makes it simple to obtain an instant spiritual reading from anywhere. Learn how to use it to communicate with a psychic, and you can get quick readings on the go, no matter where you are. No need to sit at home on your desktop computer to get a reading.

So go ahead and try your luck today. Connect with a psychic at California Psychics today and share your concerns with them to get genuine answers based on their understanding and expertise. Get your first twenty minutes at the most affordable rates possible. Click on the link below to avail this offer!

⇒ Connect With a Verified Personal Reader at California Psychics for FREE

4. Purple Garden - Best for Meeting Your Budget

Purple Garden wants to debunk skeptics who may not trust psychics and the occult by creating a connection between the internet and psychics. 'Psychic' refers to a concept having many diverse facets rather than a single service. We looked over the Purple Garden homepage and saw what they have to offer, and they certainly cover a wide range of services, from destiny and love readings to relationships and professional life. Their professional reader gets star reviews, making it simple to determine who to believe.

The network features a plethora of pre-screened spiritual advisors, many of whom have 10+ years of industry experience and thus are trained healers. From counselor to a healer, you'll discover a wide range of costs, but if you visit any of the service's social sites, you'll notice two things: regular discounts and an audience of over ten thousand followers.

Interested in learning more about the business? This Purple Garden analysis, like its many excellent psychics, will not leave you in the dark. Read on to discover more about the most affordable psychic reading business and see how it works before you jump on the bandwagon and try it out.

Modes of Communication

The majority of consultants are available through chat, but many also provide phone and video call alternatives. One of our favorite features of the Purple Garden software is the ability to view which advisors are now online and which are unavailable. You won't be waiting if you need psychic predictions right away.

Getting Started

We got our hands on the mobile application to find out what it's like to operate, and it couldn't be much simpler. To begin with, the download costs $0, and you will not be charged a dime until you register for a session. After the installation is finished, you'll create an account, and you will be all set for your first session.

Finding your right match is made simple by your Purple Garden screen, which displays the highest reviewed, most factual advisors selected particularly for you. Once you've identified your favorite expert, all you have to do is decide how to contact them.

Purple Garden's web-based service is also available, but using the mobile app is way easier because you'll be able to obtain alerts if you do ever move away from the app. Furthermore, if you're browsing the desktop version of this service, getting chats of psychic readings is your only choice.

Top Features

Mobile App. It should come as no surprise that there are many online clairvoyant services available. After all, this is "the future." Purple Garden stands out from the crowd because of its simple and handy app, which allows you to receive a reading anytime and anywhere you choose.

Expert Psychics. Purple Garden also is distinct in terms of the sorts of reading, observation, and guidance it provides. With a seemingly limitless amount of psychic advisors at a click away, you'll have plenty of possibilities. Purple Garden provides clairvoyant and tarot readings (among other services) via an app. Top-rated psychics and specialists who have earned a name for providing realistic readings and are up for sessions through chat, phone call, or video call.

Thorough Screening. The network features a plethora of pre-screened spiritual counselors, many of whom have a decade of expertise and are trained healers. Prices range from advisor to healer, but if you visit any of the service's social sites, you'll notice two things: regular sales and a group of over 10,000 followers.

Now that you know how Purple Garden gives you access to free psychic help go ahead and try out the desktop or mobile app version of the business by clicking on the link below. After all, there is nothing to lose, right?

⇒ Connect with a Verified, Highly-Rated Psychic Reader at Purple Garden

With that out of the way, you are now able to find, use, and schedule sessions on all the top free psychic reading websites we have mentioned above. But if you are a newbie, you may still need some guidance for your first psychic reading online with the best psychics. After all, trusting a stranger with your private matters is not that easy, right?

Learn how we reviewed and ranked these best online psychics so you can rest assured that the list we made above is accurate and reliable for the best psychics.

How We Reviewed the Top Free Psychics Online

There are some of the top free psychics available. However, many of these free psychics do not provide dependable services. We found the best online psychics for internet readings by checking for the following characteristics:

Psychic Screening Procedure

Top-tier psychic platforms use extensive hiring and verification processes to hire only the best online psychics. Users are better able to receive accurate psychic readings if a psychic site exclusively employs established readers.

Furthermore, the finest psychic reading websites enable buyers to screen the best psychics before selecting one. On Psychic Source, for example, you can see each reader's ratings, consumer comments, biography, and other data. You will have a simpler time locating the top psychics for your requirements if you know these facts.

Guaranteed Satisfaction

The final truth is that the majority of psychic reading websites we investigated provide some kind of satisfaction guarantee. These vary from a five-minute website credit to a complete refund of your session fee. Other sites do not provide a guarantee, but they do allow you to speak with possible advisors before you pay any money. Verify the policy to ensure that every site you decide to do business with.

Modes of Communication

Most of our top free psychics provide a variety of options for consumers to acquire psychic readings online. You can usually reach the best online psychics through phone, chat, or video. Before the internet, people have been conversing with actual free psychics over the phone. If you like to ponder your questions or analyze the psychic's replies before requesting follow-up questions, an online reading in your mailbox may be ideal for you.

Chat is a common way to interact nowadays, but others claim that the finest psychic readings are offered via video. Video calling is the closest equivalent to an in-person session with a psychic reader via the internet and can help to strengthen relationships between the expert and the user.

Although the top readers can deliver you precise predictions about whether or not they can see you, the visual cues provided by your facial gestures, body posture, and sometimes even your environment may assist them in presenting you with more depth and perspective throughout your session.

Reputation and Popularity

We identified psychic service providers that have been in business for at least a decade. These websites have a great reputation for providing genuine advice and assuring consumer pleasure over the years.

Available Psychic Specialties

Most internet psychics provide a variety of services. Some psychic mediums limit themselves to the fundamentals, such as tarot readings, spiritual readings, astrological interpretations, relationship readings, and career forecasts. Others provide a variety of lesser-known specializations, such as Vedic astrology, feng shui, and Tik Pan San Sou.

Kasamba has the widest range of psychic specializations in our experience. The sorts of readings accessible at any one moment are determined by which psychic experts are available. However, you can still schedule a consultation if the expert of your choice is unavailable.

Special Offers

The price of digital psychic mediums varies depending on the platform and the psychic. Several readers demand as little as $1 per 60 seconds, while some demand significantly more. Best online psychic reading websites provide a variety of services at various costs, allowing users to choose genuine psychics who meet their budget.

We picked affordable psychic reading businesses like Kasamba and Purple Garden since their prices are competitive. Even better, they provide free psychic readings as well as other benefits. Use free readings to experiment with apps and readers without risking money.

There are other psychic reading websites that provide discounts and promotions. Keen, for example, offers a ten-minute psychic reading for as low as $1.99.

Years of Expertise

According to online resources such like WPTV.com, three of our top recommendations for the finest online spiritual reading site have been in operation for more than twenty years, as well as the younger psychic reading services have been in operation for at least ten years. We anticipate that as a business reviewer, this period of time has enabled them to know exactly what customers are in need of, exactly.

On each site, you will discover conversational psychics with extensive expertise, including those who have been practicing for as long as 45 years. Of course, excellent and reliable clairvoyants with less experience may be found, and their findings could be just as important as those of long-time mediums.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Is Better? Video, Phone, or Chat Psychic Reading?

No matter which mode of communication you choose, the best type of psychic reading is the one that is most accurate, be it via phone, video call, or chat. That being said, chat psychic readings are ideal for people who are shy. Phone psychic readings are advised for people who are short on time and are comfortable enough to talk to a psychic. Lastly, video psychic readings are recommended for people who are looking to replicate the readings with live psychics.

What to Expect from My Free Psychic Reading Online?

A free psychic reading online is no different than that with an in-person psychic reader. But if you are getting an online reading for the first time, you should have an open mind. Be prepared to answer the questions that your free psychic reader may ask to understand your situation. Be ready to not get the right answers in your first reading. Make sure you have all the questions and concerns clear in mind so you can ask your psychic reader without wasting either of your time.

How Much Do Online Psychic Readings Cost?

Online psychic readings can cost you anywhere between $10 to $50. However, it is not an exact figure. The costs may vary based on the business and the reader you have selected. If it is an established business, then the cost of online psychic readings may be higher than a relatively newer website that offers free psychic reading.

