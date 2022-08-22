Teen sucide rate increasing

As kids head back to the classroom, many are faced with added stress, anxiety, and depression. These are factors that often play into the risk of suicide.

Sadly, suicide rates are increasing, with suicide attempts among youth doubling in the past decade.

“It’s extremely serious and it’s really a national emergency,” said Dr. Mike Franz, Senior Medical Director of Behavioral Health for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

Franz said here in Utah, the teen suicide rate is the 6th highest in the country. Unfortunately, the numbers continue to climb as the age of those impacted goes down.

“We’re not even talking about teenagers, we’re talking about elementary school children that are now suicidal at increasing rates that are incredibly disturbing and really call for action,” said Franz.

Suicide is the leading cause of death among youth ages 10-24 in Utah.

Franz said, “Today’s children really worry about their future in unprecedented ways.”

Environmental concerns, political division, the pandemic, social media, and online bullying are all possible contributing factors.

Experts say another factor is the accessibility of prescription and over-the-counter medications that are being used in many youth suicide attempts.

“We know with toddlers that we have to secure our medication, they think it’s candy or something like that, but we have to adjust our expectations and now start thinking about securing these medications for even as young as 9 or 10 years old because they’re being used as increasing rates to try to do self-harm,” says Franz.

He suggests using a lockbox in your home for all medications and keep the lines of communication open with your kids.

“I think it’s opening up that conversation with our children and really letting them have a safe place to sort of talk about what they’re seeing and what they’re feeling.”

He also suggests monitoring their phones, social media and screen time, and watch for signs of anxiety or depression like headache, stomachache, changes in eating and sleeping schedule.

Other signs your child may need help include withdrawing from friends, frequent sadness, declining grades and talking about being gone.

To get help, Franz suggests starting with your primary care provider or call the new National Suicide Hotline Number at 988 for additional resources.