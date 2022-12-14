Hidden Ways a Criminal Record Is Holding You Back, and How To Get Yours Cleared

Criminal records can hold people back in heartbreaking ways. A background check can make it difficult to rent a house, get hired for a good-paying job, or even volunteer in your child’s school. But many records can be cleared, and there are some great resources to help. The first step is to see what is on your criminal record, and whether it is eligible for expungement or reduction.

Rasa Legal is a new Utah company on a mission to help people clear their criminal records. And they do it for less than half the price of other lawyers. They are able to charge half as much as other lawyers because this is their specialty, and the technology they have developed makes it less time consuming. Rasa has created an app to check what is on your criminal record in Utah and whether it is eligible for expungement under Utah law. Then their team of legal experts can represent clients to expunge their criminal records.

What are the benefits of clearing a record?

Clearing a criminal record can be life-changing because it opens up access to all kinds of opportunities. People without records are 63% more likely to get a job interview, and just one year after clearance, a person’s average wages go up by over 20%. A clean record can make it easier to find employment, qualify for housing, and get an education.

If your record is cleared, you do NOT need to check the box on a job or housing application to say you have been arrested or convicted of a crime. The records will not be found on background checks.

You can help someone get their criminal record expunged by sharing the eligibility tool, or sending them the link to book a consultation with Rasa. Rasa takes the time, stress, and cost out of the record clearance process, making it easy for someone to access a second chance.

When Is the Right Time To Clear A Record?

The sooner, the better. Because the process of clearing a record can take several months, it’s important to start the process early. You need to have the record cleared well before a background check is conducted.

In addition, a new Utah law (HB 392) creates a pilot program that temporarily waives most government fees through June, 2023, so it is cheaper than ever to clear your record now.

How Long Does It Take to Expunge a Criminal Record?

It typically takes about six months total to obtain an expungement under Utah law. The first step in the process is to apply to BCI. This is a pretty simple process, but it can be difficult to figure out if you are eligible, and there is a three month wait to hear back. Once you receive your determination letter from BCI, you need to prepare and file all of your court paperwork, notify all relevant prosecutors, respond to any objections, and obtain your final orders.

Rasa’s web application can give you the confidence you need to know whether you are eligible, and whether it makes sense to apply. If you hire Rasa to represent you, they will handle all of this work for you.

Who Is Eligible for Expungement and How Long Does a Person Have to Wait?

Whether a person is eligible to clear their record depends on how many total records the person has, the type of records they have (misdemeanor, felony, or other), and how long it’s been since their involvement in the justice system. Most misdemeanors and felonies are eligible for expungement, but there are some ineligible case types.

A chart of the waiting periods for different types of offenses is included below:

How Does the Expungement Process Work?

The first step is to check to see if the records are eligible for expungement. Rasa offers a web app that will show a person their records and tell them whether they are eligible for clearance. It only takes about 3 minutes to use, but you’ll need the person with a record to do it so they can verify their identity.

Some records are automatically cleared, thanks to Utah’s Clean Slate Law. The app will tell you whether you have records eligible for automatic expungement. It will also tell a person whether they have records that must be expunged through the court process, records that are not yet eligible for expungement, or the type of record that does not meet the criteria for expungement under Utah law.

If your records are not yet eligible for clearance, the app will tell you when your records are eligible for expungement and allow you to sign up for alerts when your records become eligible for expungement.

If the app shows that you have the type of record that isn’t eligible for automatic expungement, , but it is eligible for court-based expungement, Rasa can serve as your

lawyer throughout the expungement process, keeping you informed every step of the way. Rasa charges only $500 to clear up to three eligible records (does not include the $65 application fee), which is a fraction of the $2,000-$3,000 rate that most other lawyers charge.

Here’s an overview of the work Rasa will do for you:

First, Rasa will assist you in determining whether you are eligible for expungement.

Next, Rasa will help you fill out an Application of Eligibility with Utah Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). Then, Rasa will help you obtain your Certificate List from (BCI) for the cases you want to expunge.

When you hire Rasa to represent you, they will prepare all of your court paperwork. This includes an Expungement Petition for each of your cases. Rasa will file those petitions with the court that decided the case, notify all relevant prosecutors, and handle any responses from the prosecutor or probation agency involved in your case. Rasa will also represent you in a hearing, if that is required.

In addition, Rasa will ensure that at the end of the case, your records are removed from your Utah Criminal History and FBI record, and that you receive a copy of the final expungement order for your records.

Reviews:

“I passed my background check with my new potential employer and received a generous offer letter which increases my current salary by 17%!! I am so excited! I hope you and Hollee realize how much you help people and the impact you have on their lives! I can’t thank you enough!!” - J.T., Rasa Client

“Rasa is one of the few companies radically rethinking the provision of legal services to materially increase access to justice for those who need it most - using technology to create an accessible and affordable service that solves a major barrier to positive social participation for millions of people.” - Lucy Ricca, Director of Policy and Programs at the Center on the Legal profession at Stanford Law School.

