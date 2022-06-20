Psychic Reading Online - Most Trusted Psychics For Accurate Readings in 2022

Whether you’re making the next step in your relationship or career, the decision can be daunting. A psychic reading can direct you toward making the right choices in life. You can call it spiritual readings or witchy wisdom, either way, you leave the consultation feeling more confident about your future.

Websites that offer psychic reading online allow inquisitive individuals to pursue their mystic goals. Users can chat or call an expert for oracle guidance whenever they want. You can dodge fake schemes and imposters posing as online psychics by doing a thorough background check before signing up for services. The due diligence will save you the trouble of losing money on overpriced services.

We streamline your search for the best psychics through this informative guide

Best Online Psychic Reading Services: Our Top Picks

1. Kasamba - Best for Guidance on Love, Career and Life's Questions (3 Minutes Free + 70% Off)

2. Psychic Source - Best Choice for Dealing with Uncertainty in Life (3 Free Minutes + 75% Off)

3. Purple Garden – Best Known For Helping Members to Face the Future with More Confidence and Clarity ($10 Credit For Newly Registered Users)

A Closer Look: Why Are these Psychic Reading Sites Popular?

As digital divination becomes more and more widespread each year, you see thousands of new platforms popping up on the web. Whether you search for a local psychic or online psychics network, search engine results will show multiple options.

Selecting the right one amidst a bevy of subpar service providers requires insight into how these virtual platforms work. It ensures that you pick a site that provides the best psychic readings online.

We provide you with a detailed overview of the top-rated fortune-telling sites of 2022. Learn about the advantages each mystic portal offers on your quest for happiness and wealth.

Let’s get started.

1. Kasamba: Most Compatible Choice for Psychic Reading Online

Kasamba is hands down the most popular and highly reputable site for psychic readings. The team has over two decades of industry experience which has led to its expansion in multiple mystic categories. Hundreds of verified practitioners are affiliated with the network. You can use trials with free psychics to get the ball rolling.

The 24/7 client support team can walk you through the process before you commit to monthly or yearly plans. You can access these services on a desktop application and mobile app, depending on your feasibility.

Here are the top features of Kasamba:

An Intelligent Search Tool to Match with the Best Psychics

Online psychic readings have expanded beyond imagination in the last decade. Clairvoyants, gurus, and spiritualists from different schools of thought and divination sectors have moved to digitized forums.

Kasamba wants you to experience the best of the cosmic world. That’s why it makes extra efforts to recruit niche psychic reading online specialists. You can book an appointment with tarot card readers, spiritualists, astrologists, oracle guides, and other divination-led advisors on the forum.

Selecting a compatible consultant from this broad category can lead to some unsatisfactory run-ins. Kasamba minimizes those risks with the assistance of a smart user-oriented algorithm. You can use the Psychic Matching Wizard to navigate all avenues without feeling intimidated.

The built-in tool asks a series of questions to learn:

How would you like to converse with the psychic online? What type of psychic medium are you interested in resolving your current crises? How many years of experience or what type of expertise level should your prospective mystic consultant have? Would you prefer love readings, dream analysis, astrology predictions or something else?



Once you enter your options, the tool starts browsing the internal website database to shortlist consultants that match your requests. You can contemplate the budget and timings as you scroll through the list. User reviews and client support representatives are also available for reference when you go through the final round of selection.

The client representatives give you an idea of what you can expect from a psychic reading online. User testimonials are social proof that you are dealing with real practitioners and not charlatans or AI robots.

Enlightening Spiritual Readings with Compassionate Online Psychics

Discussing intimate details of your life and sharing your darkest secrets can make anyone subconscious. A psychic online understands where you are coming from and takes steps to help you feel at ease. They radiate calming energy that allows you to relax and ask whatever you want.

Kasamba ensures that it recruits professional mystic advisors who respect you. These empaths can relate to your feelings and make you feel less alone. They help you process traumatic events by addressing those complex emotions. Conduct past life readings to provide closure in certain scenarios.

You can use Kasamba for:

Tarot cards readings and interpretations Oracle guidance about past, current, and future life Spiritual and therapeutic readings Astrological readings and zodiac compatibility Daily draws and horoscopes Cartomancy and fortune teller crystal gazing Pet psychics, love gurus, and career forecasters

As you learn more about your future and seek guidance in combating current challenges, you gain self-confidence too. Psychic readings are often a virtual means to start an introspective journey. You learn a great deal about yourself and the feelings you often bury deep down when you start talking to a cosmic consultant.

Free Psychic Reading Online (3 Minutes + 70% Discount)

Live psychics on Kasamba are accessible through a free demo. Every time you schedule a meeting with a new practitioner, you receive three minutes of consultation time absolutely free. The mini demo allows you to assess the designated advisor’s skills and compatibility. If things go well, you can extend the meeting by paying service charges if things go well.

New users can avail of a 70% discount deal when they switch to paid mode. The budget-friendly prices allow you to explore the amazing features and deals available on Kasamba. That too, without worrying about the cost.

Is there a money-back guarantee?

Yes, Kasamba has a fair and practical refund policy in place. You can send a “refund request” ticket from your dashboard to complain when the reading doesn’t go well. Share a detailed description of the problem. It allows site administrators to determine whether you qualify for a reimbursement.

Do note that the policy comes with its rules and regulations. Users can only send in the request within seven days after their unsatisfactory session. A delay in submitting a request will automatically eliminate your chances of receiving a refund.

What Makes Kasamba a Good Choice for You?

20+ years of expertise in psychic readings online with a broad range of techniques and traditions Hundreds of practitioners and a loyal customer base 24/7 customer support on desktop and desktop application A smart compatibility tool to optimize your search for the right psychic reader Free psychic readings for every new consultant you try (3 Minutes Only) 70% off for new clients after a satisfactory live demo with any advisor of their choice A 7-day refund policy for disgruntled users who did not have a good experience the first time around

⇒ Join Kasamba to Turn Dreams into Real-Life Possibilities.

2. Psychic Source: Top-Rated Platform to Find the Best Psychics

Psychic Source is one of the oldest platforms to meet a psychic online. The platform emerged in the late 80s when psychic reading online was a relatively new concept. That means it has been around for more than thirty years.

Despite the evolving trends of divination, site administrators managed to meet public requests. Experience and extensive industry connections allow them to stay on top of the charts. Psychic Source uses this reputation to attract the best psychics for spiritual readings. The practitioners use a mix of contemporary and ancient divination rituals to foretell your future.

Tech-savvy users can enjoy these services by downloading the mobile app. The app offers instant connection with hundreds of psychic reading experts operating from national and international locations.

Here’s how it uses experience to outshine the competition:

Ethical Code of Conduct to Provide You with the Best Psychic Readings Online

Psychic Source recruits the best psychics online by adopting a multi-step screening protocol. They check legitimate referrals to evaluate the applicants’ professional backgrounds. Then also conduct a live practical assessment to ensure the candidate has the skills to take on this virtual platform.

Online psychics from worldwide sign up to become members of this coveted platform. The mission to deliver excellence doesn’t end here. Each practitioner has to follow strict rules and regulations to maintain legal compliance with user privacy laws.

Furthermore, Psychic Source administrators ensure that their registered experts behave well during a psychic reading online. Practitioners are advised to refrain from passing lewd comments, using innuendos, discriminating against clients from minority groups, and using explicit or foul language during consultation.

Apart from this, verified practitioners cannot:

Promote their personal business or ask for independent payments Unauthorized curses or spells Sell products on the forum or spam client dashboard with salesy messages Schedule consultations outside the platform Use scripts to provide psychic prediction

Any sign of unprofessionalism from registered advisors can result in a quick termination. The fear of losing a dedicated customer base keeps online psychics sincere. Additionally, it reduces the risk of cyberattacks and fraudulent operations that you may encounter at any other unsecured website.

The combination of honest conduct and cybersecurity features makes Psychic Source one of the safest mystic spaces on the web.

Enjoy the Anonymity of Online Psychic Readings

Psychic Source enables users to keep their identities hidden through pseudonyms and private chat rooms. You can use this feature for demos and paid services. Typically, this involves the use of instant messaging or phone psychics instead of video calls. The anonymity of this forum makes it easier for you to open up and have a heart-to-heart conversation with your online psychics.

You can use the Psychic Source for a wide range of divination services and mediums. These include everything from tarot cards, astrological charts, angel cards, oracle cards, crystals, and other enchanted tools. Alternatively, some specialists do not use tools for their services. They provide predictions through aural assessments.

Either way, you can consult most via phone call, live video calls, or instant messages.

Here are some tips to maintain your anonymity:

Use initials and nicknames instead of real names when you introduce yourself or the person you are discussing during your reading Avoid mentioning location-specific landmarks and markers during the chat Use VPNs and proxies to prevent your URL from getting tracked

These extra measures minimize the risk of any foul play, should a fake practitioner make its way to the very secure channels of Psychic Source. Also, live customer support will always be available to address complaints. If you find anything amiss, you can approach them to block list a problematic psychic reader.

Automated Payments with Cheap Psychics

Free psychic readings are available for newly registered users on Psychic Source. The trial period lasts for three minutes. You can choose any service and mystic advisor for your complimentary consultation.

If you are satisfied with the service, you can continue your membership through paid consultations. New users receive a 75% discount deal on their next cosmic appointment.

Psychic Source ensures that users have access to affordable and budget-friendly psychic readings. It offers services at reasonable prices. The site allows you to purchase prepaid minutes for consultations with chosen mystic advisors. They also have a Quick Buy and Express Buy feature that you can activate through user settings.

The software sends you an alert when your prepaid minutes are coming to an end. If you are mid-session, you can use the Quick Buy feature to purchase more minutes. Alternatively, express buy allows you to pre-set an automatic transaction whenever your run time ends. You can set the exact amount you wish to spend through this automated feature.

These features help you maintain your cash flow better.

What Makes Psychic Source a Good Choice for You?

100% authentic spiritual readings from the oldest portal for psychic readings A diverse range of services and specialists available on-demand A strategic recruitment plan ensures only professional practitioners become account holders to minimize risks 75% off for new users after a three-minute complimentary trial session Automated transactions through secure e-payment channels Interactive in-app features to call and chat with verified clairvoyants and seers of your choice Accurate and precise psychic predictions to help you secure a good future

⇒ Meet Free Psychics by Signing Up to Psychic Source.

3. Purple Garden: Qualified Psychics, Tarot Readers & Mediums at Your Disposal

Purple Garden leads the way for contemporary psychic reading sites. The website administrators have put a brand new spin on modern mysticism with their amazing features. They have the best psychics available for a new generation of users. Plus, they offer quality service and customized experiences without demanding obnoxious fees.

Therefore, many mystic enthusiasts prefer the Purple Garden over other new psychic reading online portals.

Here’s a sneak peek of what this site offers:

User-Focused Psychic Reading Online Journey

When it comes to customization and cooperation, the Purple Garden leaves other mystic portals behind. The user-friendly website features a design that everyone can use without any trouble. There are multiple specifications that make it a great space for beginners.

For example:

Navigation on the website is hassle-free with clickable call-to-action buttons and cosmic service categories User ratings promote the best online psychics operating on the website You can scroll through personable profiles to select a consultant that matches your mystic goals Psychic phone readings are available for users who prefer to use audio consultations over video chats and instant messaging Callback feature to ensure you are notified whenever your favorite consultants come online A smart search engine system that helps you find the right advisor according to your budget and online psychic reading goals Full user reviews are available for you to learn how past customers felt about a potential psychic reader A quora-style knowledge base supports interactions within the cosmic community. You can post online reviews and testimonials to share your experience with the Purple Garden. Transparent and ethical solutions to virtual consultancy services.

Overall, the Purple Garden provides a complete package for anyone interested in using divination to plan their future and deal with their past.

An Excellent Mobile App for Contacting a Psychic Online

Purple Garden offers a three-way communication network for users. You can use their online services for:

Phone psychic readings that come with transcripts to help you review your prophecy at a later date to see if it came true Live chats are available for users interesting in short but insightful conversations with clairvoyants Real-time video conferencing makes online psychic readings as engaging as in-person meetings You can use the forum to ask questions about anything you don’t understand about platform policies or user functions.

Besides this, you can use the app to receive personalized predictions through daily horoscopes and zodiac compatibility. Additionally, you can use the app to receive one-card tarot readings to see how your day will go or before a major event.

The mystic app allows you to stay in touch with your favorite advisors. You can contact them whenever you want without any business hours restricting your activities.

Cheap Psychics + Free $10 Credits for New Members

Online psychic readings on the Purple Garden are highly affordable. Their service charges cover a wide range to meet your budget limit. The base readings with psychic experts begin at $0.99 per minute, while elite psychic readings may cost around $10-$14.99. The quality of these services doesn’t waver.

However, the experience of elite-level psychics will be more than those with lower star ratings. Hence, you should make your decisions strategically. The site offers seasonal discounts and shares credit points to reward loyal customers.

These aspects make it a cheap psychic reading service that’s accessible to everyone.

What Makes Purple Garden a Good Choice for You?

An excellent app and variety of services within your reach make it an exciting experience for users. Adjustable price plans make it easier to choose a cosmic consultant that meets your budget. User-friendly features make the site easy to use for beginners and veterans alike. Niche services are available 24/7 with a great client support team to guide you along the way. $10 free credit for new users as a complimentary gift to assess practitioners on this platform. Phone psychic readings and text-based readings are available for users who don’t want to go on the call. A dynamic equivalent of “psychic readers” databases that provides a personalized approach to divination.

⇒ Join Purple Garden and Earn $10 Credit Rewards for Your First Reading.

People Also Ask: Is a Psychic Reading Online Reliable?

Recent research suggests that psychic abilities are very much real. Some special people have the inherent ability to tap into another realm and become more intuitive about the future. Yet, these scientific investigations are still in their preliminary phases. There’s a lot more research left to convince the naysayers.

Online psychics aren’t deemed trustworthy by the general public. Mystic enthusiasts know how to find the best psychics amidst the unauthentic crowd. The key lies in doing some research and knowing how mystic divination works.

Moreover, the accuracy of psychic readings depends on your perception and stance. If you go into the reading with a closed mind, you won’t give the reader the right aural energy. You’ll also be unable to act upon the psychic predictions because of your unreceptive mindset.

In contrast, if you embrace the prophecy and plan your days accordingly, you will receive the right direction.

Below are some deeper questions about spiritual readings and different psychic mediums. Use the answers as a map to guide you through the uncharted divination territories.

Oracle Readings vs. Tarot Readings: Which One Should You Choose?

Oracle cards have a contemporary take on divination as you work around imagery and intuition more. Your practitioner shares a prediction based on structured rules and regulations with tarot card readings.

Therefore, in comparison, oracle card readers work more freestyle than their century-old counterparts.

When discussing your choice for a particular reading style, you should consider the reason behind your session.

If you want a multidimensional and nuanced take on your life, tarot spreads shall quench your thirst for divine knowledge. In contrast, oracle guidance works best for short and sweet sessions that have an abstract take on your current circumstances.

Are Astrological Readings More Accurate Than Numerology Readings?

Comparing the accuracy of astrology readings and numerical predictions has been an age-old debate. Most people side with astrology because it uses birth charts, planetary alignments, and rising signs to predict your future. These astronomical elements are relatable and considered more tangible than numeral sequences.

However, numerological readings have an equal importance in the cosmic world. People use special sequences for prosperity and good fortune. For instance, the number seven represents perfection and is regarded as the luckiest number.

Experienced online psychics use a combination of techniques to provide precise prophecies. They might use numerology, astrology and tarot readings to create a multifaceted outlook of what lies ahead in your professional and personal life.

What Type of Questions Can You Ask During Your Psychic Reading Online?

Whether you’re consulting free psychics or you’re paying for your reading, learning to frame your questions bears utmost importance. You need to know to avoid inquiries that can result in vague yes/no responses.

Instead focus on asking questions that are:

Open-ended to ensure you get a detailed response from your mystic advisor Directed towards one aspect of life to ensure your receive a comprehensive and actionable reading Aligned with the practitioners skills and speciality

These three things are an excellent way to ensure that your consultant provides you with practical advice on resolving conflicts and achieving desired goals. These elements also allow you to make the most of your reading time because you are less likely to go off-track.

If you still have doubts, don’t be afraid to go for follow-up questions and extended meetings. The best psychics are eager to help. They enjoy delving deeper into prospects when asked for further assistance and clarity about a prophecy.

How to Identify Good Online Psychics? (H3)

The difference between sincere and insincere psychic readers lies in their conduct. Professional consultants adopt a user-oriented approach to divination. They let you lead the reading and ensure that you feel at ease throughout the session.

Aside from this, good psychic will:

Attentively listen to your requests before starting the reading. Walk you through the process and answer your questions about divination They aren’t afraid to push the envelope and mix things up during a psychic reading online. You psychic will not sway you towards costly spells, curses, or potions to make a quick buck from your virtual interactions. Never disclose your secrets or share your intimate details with other practitioners or clients. Be respectful about your privacy and adhere to legally compliant rules about virtual businesses. They use tried and tested divination practices for your reading and not some DIY trend to provide a prediction.

Moreover, you will feel a kindred companionship with these consultants. If your designated readers don't match this description, you can switch to another practitioner. You may also request a refund whenever possible.

What Should You Do If You Receive a Bad Psychic Reading Online?

If your prophecy includes bad news, you should not be afraid. Consider these readings as warnings of something that might befall you instead of a surefire thing. There’s a chance you can evade the negative consequences if you choose to rectify or avoid the source of the misfortune.

More importantly, try to keep an open mind and hold onto hope. There’s also no use to ask another reader or go to a different network for a new reading. Repeated requests won’t change your fate. You need to work proactively to choose a slightly different pathway to minimize the risks mentioned in your prophecy.

Should You Call or Chat With Online Psychics?

The choice between phone psychic readings and instant messaging should depend on your comfort level. If you like lengthy discussions about your future and aren’t afraid to open up through live phone calls, phone psychics are for you.

Alternatively, introverts who are hesitant to disclose secrets and fears over the phone can use anonymous chat rooms. The readings can be quick, concise and to the point without awkward pauses. Additionally, live chat sessions are an excellent way to contact readers when they are offline or when you don’t have time or the privacy to make a phone call.

The best online psychics will provide reliable and accurate predictions regardless of the communication channel selected.

Besides texts and calls, you can opt to use the built-in video conferencing option to receive a more immersive experience of online divination. Emails are also a viable option for lengthy and offline consultations.

The variety of communication choices just goes to show how flexible digitized divination can be for users. You can access these services anywhere and around the clock without any difficulty. Also, experienced practitioners will ensure that the quality of services doesn’t waver no matter what reading style you choose.

What Do Past Life Readings Tell Us?

Online psychics can see the future and also shed light on past life events. This particular brand of reading style taps into an ancient belief that we are resurrected multiple times. Sometimes events of our previous life have an effect on current circumstances.

Past life readings can provide you with a psychic medium to rectify mistakes and counter the impact of your previous life.

Additionally, these readings give you a new outlook on your life. It may answer questions about your life purpose, aims and objectives. In a way, helping you sort through existential crisis and nudge you towards an enlightened pathway.

Are You Ready to Uncover Your Destiny? (H2)

An online psychic reading can open a digital doorway to multiple life possibilities. You can embark on this journey under the guidance of experts and mentors. For some it's a spiritual solution to conflicts and crises. Others perceive it as a validation to confirm that they are indeed on the right path.

Whether you choose divination for career objectives, companionship or financial goals, the right consultancy service makes all the difference. Therefore, you should use research and review prospects before signing up for a membership. We saved your time and energy by highlighting some of the most renowned platforms in the industry to jumpstart your search for a compatible consultant.

The combination of advanced tech and ancient techniques will ensure that your experience leads to desired results.

So don’t waste another minute grappling and straws and drowning in doubts. Choose psychic reading today to face your future with more confidence and clarity.

Good luck!

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of FOX 13 Utah and Salt Lake City.