Save on Skiing & Snowboarding with Snowbasin’s Black Friday through Cyber Monday Sale

The holidays are here and everyone is looking for the perfect gift.

For those looking for a winter experience in the mountains, Snowbasin Resort is offering big savings on skiing and snowboarding with their Black Friday through Cyber Monday sale.

The resort was ranked No. 8 by Ski Magazine and is just 45 minutes north of Salt Lake City. It’s known for its easy access, expansive terrain, luxurious lodges and top employee service.

Save up to $400 on season passes

The best price on ski and snowboard passes is before winter begins. Snowbasin extended their preseason pricing through Cyber Monday, with savings up to $400 per pass.

If you want the ultimate experience, try the Snowbasin Premier Pass. It features no blackout dates, buddy vouchers, discounts at the resort and five days at Sun Valley Resort in Idaho. If you’re looking to save, a Value Pass is available with holiday restricted blackout dates.

Visit Snowbasin’s website to view prices and purchase a pass.

Save over $50 on weekday lift tickets

The best time to ski is during the week when the resort is less popular. Snowbasin is offering big savings on Monday through Thursday lift tickets when you buy online through Cyber Monday.

Adult : $99, normally $155

: $99, normally $155 Senior : $69, normally $125

: $69, normally $125 Youth: $49, normally $105

Snowbasin is also offering discounts on a limited amount of weekend dates. For those, Adult tickets are $125, Senior is $95 and Youth are $75.

Visit Snowbasin’s website to purchase tickets.

Save up to 25% on lodging

While Snowbasin doesn’t offer overnight accommodations yet, the resort is part of Grand America Hotels & Resorts. They teamed up with Grand America and Little America to offer up to 25% on stays this ski season for a winter getaway in Salt Lake City, just 45 minutes away.

Take 25% off Sunday - Thursday stays through January 2, 2022. Take 20% off stays January 3 - March 30, 2022, any day of the week. You can stay in downtown Salt Lake City, just a 45-minute drive from Snowbasin Resort, and enjoy a luxurious getaway.

Visit Snowbasin’s website for a link to book discount lodging at Grand America & Little America.

Sale ends on Cyber Monday

Act quick, Snowbasin’s sale ends Monday, November 30th at 11:59pm. Visit Snowbasin.com to save on passes, tickets and lodging.