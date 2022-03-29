Ski & Ride FREE this Spring at Snowbasin

Looking to explore new terrain, get in some last-minute powder days and secure the best deal of the year? Snowbasin has you covered. With the launch of the resort’s 2022 – 2023 season passes, Snowbasin has unveiled the perfect opportunity to maximize your time on the slopes, both this year and next!

When you purchase a Snowbasin Value or Premier Pass for next winter, you can ski the rest of this season for FREE when you pay in full. This offer will give you a leg up on next season by providing access to learn and master the resort’s 3,000 vertical feet and 3,000 acres of bucket-list level terrain. The mountain is planning to remain open until April 10th so, through this deal, you can unlock over a month of free skiing!

This exciting offer comes alongside Snowbasin’s announcement of additional access opportunities and even more perks through an updated suite of passes and two new pass partnerships with Ikon and The Mountain Collective.

Snowbasin’s latest addition to their roster of passes is the new Premier Platinum Pass, which includes an Ikon Base Pass, opening the door for guests to explore multiple resorts in addition to having five days at Sun Valley and unlimited days to enjoy Snowbasin’s expansive terrain. Plus, Premier Pass Holders receive 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts!

Other benefits include:

No blackout dates

Two buddy vouchers for 50% off this spring if you pay in full

Five days of 2022-2023 access at Sun Valley, plus 30% off additional days

2022 summer gondola access for hiking & biking

Six buddy vouchers for 50% off winter tickets

Six buddy vouchers for free summer hiking tickets

10 friends/family vouchers for 25% off winter tickets

25% off the following Snowbasin products: Tune Shop, Lessons (one private or group lesson), Rental (one advantage demo package, blackout dates apply)

20% off lodging on best available rates at all Grand America Hotels & Resorts properties (blackout dates may apply)

We will let you in on a secret, to get the best deal on season passes, buy early. Not only will you save money, but you will also have the opportunity to get some of the best spring runs in for FREE. Passes are at their guaranteed lowest price offered all year. Act fast, this deal ends this spring. Head over to snowbasin.com to learn more about their various pass options and snag the deal of the season!