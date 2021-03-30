Young Man’s Eagle Scout Project Will Change The Face Of Utah Highways

SALT LAKE CITY — Catcher McCardell, a 14-year-old Eagle Scout candidate, was on a family vacation last year observing a variety of license plates on the vehicles of other “road trippers.” One plate in particular, a DONATE LIFE specialty plate, caught his eye. “Why doesn’t Utah have a DONATE LIFE license plate?” he asked his mother, Michelle, who is employed at University of Utah Hospital.

In that moment, McCardell’s Eagle Scout project was born.

The Journey To A New License Plate

While many would be intimidated by the process of creating legislation for a new state-recognized license plate, McCardell has been working tirelessly to navigate the system, and engage advocates in his effort, including Paul Ray, state legislator, District 13.

“When I pitched the idea to Representative Ray, he was really impressed by this idea, and agreed to sponsor the bill,” said McCardell.

The bill, HB272, was passed by lawmakers during the recent legislative session, and paves the way for Utah to have its own DONATE LIFE license plate to promote organ, eye, and tissue donation.

While McCardell is excited that he will be on a very short list of individuals responsible for the creation of a state license plate, what really drives him is the knowledge that he is helping to generate funds and awareness for such an important cause as organ donation and the YesUtah donation registry.

“It’s really important to me. My parents highly encourage it. It can save people’s lives. If you are able to donate an organ to somebody who needs one, then it could definitely mean a lot to someone,” said McCardell.

Melissa Majchrzak Catcher McCardell

How Can I Get One?

Now that HB 272 has passed, the fun and challenging part of the project begins: Catcher needs to secure 500 applications before the license plate will go into production.

Catchers goal is to spark a discussion in Utah like the conversation he and his family had on their trip last year. He wants people to think about registering as an organ donor if they haven’t done so already.

“From the outside it doesn’t look like much of a big deal but I’m proud of what I’ve done so far,” said McCardell.

To help Catcher reach his goal, and participate in giving hope and healing life through organ, eye, and tissue donation, please visit www.donorconnect.life/licenseplate and fill out the application.