Staker Parson seeks drivers and mechanics for great pay and benefits

Since 1952, truck drivers and the mechanics that fix equipment have been the lifeblood of Staker Parson Materials & Construction. That hasn’t changed in 2022, and we’re looking for hard workers to join our team.

We have openings for ready-mix drivers, dump truck and belly dump, transport trucks and more. Some drivers operate at the same pit or quarry moving material within our locations, and others work out of a variety of locations, visiting multiple job sites and projects every day. Asphalt, aggregate, concrete – you name it, we probably need someone hauling it. And all those trucks need mechanics to help keep them running in tip top shape.

Let’s talk about why you should drive for us:

Home after every shift: We only haul locally. Even when evening or weekend shifts are required, you will be home to your family after every shift. We also provide paid time off and holidays.

Top of the line equipment: Our newer-model trucks are equipped with an air cab suspension, giving you a smooth ride and less stress on your back and joints.

Using technology for smooth operations: We’re proud to use tablets and other technology for record keeping and communication. Staker Parson drivers can clock in, perform pre-trip inspections, and keep track of jobs, all from a tablet, provided by the company. This makes life easier for our drivers.

Our drivers drive: Cleaning, fuel and fluid are the extent of your maintenance responsibilities as a driver. We hire mechanics to perform the rest!

Industry-leading pay: Our drivers start at $20 an hour with no experience or CDL required. If you've got a few years driving under your belt, you'll make more.

Ready to go? Apply here.

Speaking of mechanics: we’re always looking for great mechanics to work on our trucks and other heavy equipment. Chris Miller, a shift foreman in one of the Staker Parson shops, started with the company 10 years ago.

“I left my last employer because there wasn’t much to do. Staker Parson is stable and we keep busy,” he said. “I’ve learned great leadership skills. It’s improved my family life, as well as my financial stability.”

Staker Parson runs a variety of large machinery every day – yellow iron, heavy equipment, ground transportation vehicles, crushers, asphalt plants – and we’re hiring mechanics. Experience is preferred, but we’re always willing to invest and train the right people.

Most of our mechanics work during the day, but we also run some swing and night shifts. We pay a competitive wage, starting at $25 an hour and moving up with experience.

For Staker Parson, it’s about using all we have achieved to make things better, not just about making better things. Donating building materials to memorials, Habitat for Humanity and local schools are just a few examples of the tangible good we do in the communities we serve.

At Staker Parson you are no just a number you are part of our family of families. This is reflected in our benefits package, crafted to support our employees and their loved ones:

competitive, market-rate pay

regular performance reviews & pay increases

health/dental/vision benefits

wellness programs

paid time off

safety bonus

boot stipend

profit sharing

Construction is a fast-paced industry offering a variety of experiences and the opportunity for growth and new challenges. Or, if you prefer, a chance to work hard all summer and take winters off.

At Staker Parson Materials & Construction, we want to work with you to reach your goals, whether that be skiing all winter, or developing a stable career for you and your family.

We’re hiring equipment operators and laborers, two great positions that will help you learn more about construction, plot out your career, or give you financial freedom.

Why these positions rock:

Varied experience: Our equipment operators and crews work at quarries/pits, on paving projects and more. You’ll have the opportunity to see up close how operations run for several lines of business.

Flexibility: Some of our employees take advantage of overtime opportunities, working hard during the summer and taking winters off. This flexibility allows you ample time to enjoy winter sports, or use your job with us as a supplement to another job like teaching.

Training & advancement: Looking to advance and take on more responsibility? Awesome. We’d love to train and develop you into a company leader. Many on our leadership team started at entry-level positions, and worked their way up.

Top-of-the-line equipment: We want to give you the best tools to succeed, so we keep our fleet of equipment updated and well maintained.

Industry-leading pay: Laborers start at $18 an hour, and our equipment operators start at $20 per hour depending on the number of machines they’re trained on. Regular performance reviews and raises, as well as bonuses are also part of your compensation.

Active lifestyle: Research has shown over and over that being active reduces risk of heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. In our industry, you’ll be moving and grooving every day. Dropping a few pounds, or developing muscle, are both a little easier when your job keeps you active. Perfect to keep in shape when not skiing!

Both of these positions can involve day, swing, night and weekend work. A CDL is not required to be an equipment operator.

Construction is booming. The demand for concrete, asphalt and other construction services seems to only grow every year, and Staker Parson Materials & Construction needs motivated people to join our team.

We’re currently looking for estimators and quality control technicians to help us continue innovating and driving Utah’s construction industry forward.

Our estimators stay busy, working with estimating managers on bids, calculating the scope of a project and assisting with scheduling resources and other tasks. Estimators see a project through from day one to the final day. Travel is not required for our estimating team, and a hybrid work-from-home/in-office schedule is available.

The estimating and sales teams work closely together on projects, and as a result, develop tight-knit bonds. When we say Staker Parson is a family of families, we mean it. The relationships we build last for a lifetime, even generations.

The same can be said for our team of QC technicians and managers, who collaborate at our labs, creating asphalt and concrete mixes to the specifications for each project.

The days go by fast, with a mix of indoor and outdoor work taking samples from different piles, adjusting mixes and communicating with plant staff. Some of our technicians also spend time in the field, but they’re always back home to their family at the end of a shift.

