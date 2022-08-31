Staker Parson seeks equipment operator and laborer for great pay and benefits

Construction is a fast-paced industry offering a variety of experiences and the opportunity for growth and new challenges. Or, if you prefer, a chance to work hard all summer and take winters off. At Staker Parson Materials & Construction, we want to work with you to reach your goals, whether that be skiing all winter, or developing a stable career for you and your family.

We’re hiring equipment operators and laborers, two great positions that will help you learn more about construction, plot out your career, or give you financial freedom.

Why these positions rock:

Varied experience : Our equipment operators and crews work at quarries/pits, on paving projects and more. You’ll have the opportunity to see up close how operations run for several lines of business.

Flexibility : Some of our employees take advantage of overtime opportunities, working hard during the summer and taking winters off. This flexibility allows you ample time to enjoy winter sports, or use your job with us as a supplement to another job like teaching.

Training & advancement : Looking to advance and take on more responsibility? Awesome. We’d love to train and develop you into a company leader. Many on our leadership team started at entry-level positions, and worked their way up.

Top-of-the-line equipment : We want to give you the best tools to succeed, so we keep our fleet of equipment updated and well maintained.

Industry-leading pay : Laborers start at $18 an hour, and our equipment operators start at $20 per hour depending on the number of machines they’re trained on. Regular performance reviews and raises, as well as bonuses are also part of your compensation.

Active lifestyle : Research has shown over and over that being active reduces risk of heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. In our industry, you’ll be moving and grooving every day. Dropping a few pounds, or developing muscle, are both a little easier when your job keeps you active. Perfect to keep in shape when not skiing!

Both of these positions can involve day, swing, night and weekend work. A CDL is not required to be an equipment operator.

For Staker Parson, it’s about using all we have achieved to make things better, not just about making better things. Donating building materials to memorials, Habitat for Humanity and local schools are just a few examples of the tangible good we do in the communities we serve.

At Staker Parson you are no just a number you are part of our family of families. This is reflected in our benefits package, crafted to support our employees and their loved ones:

● competitive, market-rate pay

● regular performance reviews & pay increases

● health/dental/vision benefits

● wellness programs

● paid time off

● boot stipend

● profit sharing

Ready to get going? Apply TODAY!