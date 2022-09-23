Fortunately, some companies allow you to buy Spotify plays and followers and get past the algorithm, but will Spotify know this? Let’s find out! Before that, let’s have a look at the sites offering Spotify services.

Spotify is one of the best platforms for independent artists to grow their following. However, they will have to compete with those of their caliber and famous artists with Grammys to their names.

To know which song to play, Spotify uses sophisticated algorithms to sift through millions of content through several factors, such as the singer's follower count and the song's stream count. This process makes it hard for unsigned artists to shine.

Will Spotify Know if I Buy Spotify Plays?

Spotify can indeed know if you buy fake Spotify plays or followers. Unreliable promotion service companies offer fake stream activity.

These low-quality boosting packages give you bots instead of real follower accounts manned by humans, making them easier to be detected as fake streams and flagged for suspicion.

How Spotify Detects Fake Plays

Let's get a bit technical, shall we? Spotify uses an artificial intelligence program named BART (Bandits for Recommendations and Treatments) to keep an active listener engaged.

BART records what the average listener likes, skips, downloads, listen on repeat, and mixes it all to give them the next song. However, BART and a team of human data analysts also track suspicious activities with these data.

Let's look at some of the ways they can detect if you use fake listeners.

There's Disparity Between Your Monthly Listeners and Followers

One way to track a music artist's reach is the number of monthly listeners. However, it doesn't stand well on its own as a metric since it's typically blended with unintentional or casual listeners.

On the other hand, your follower number gives BART a better view of how engaged your fan base is.

Essentially, BART and the data analysts look at it this way: an average artist shouldn't have more monthly listeners than their number of followers. When there's an inconsistency between these two metrics, they'll flag you for suspicion and look at your and your follower's profiles.

Your Followers Have Questionable Playlists and Recommended Artists

The artist profile menu can show which playlists their songs have been featured on. A bot account's playlists typically contain songs from varying genres made by different artists who availed booster packages.

Their favorite artists also look suspicious as it most likely has singers with little to no background in the music industry.

A word of caution: using low-quality bot followers can backfire for you. Authentic listeners will have difficulty browsing through your music because of a confusing "Fans Also Like" segment. It can also make it harder for you to earn organic promotions.

People Aren't Talking About Your Music in Real Life

An easy way to know if an artist became famous through organic promotion is by listening to word of mouth. People will inevitably talk about good music and ignore (or even make fun of) rubbish songs.

It quickly becomes suspicious for an unknown artist of an unknown background to rise in a short time.

Critics can also easily search for you on the Internet and see what you've done in the past and whether people are talking about you. If the answer turns out to be no, you've got some explaining to do.

People may also look into your locality. If you're unknown in your local music industry, how did you get a high number of followers and streams?

Spotify and Paid Engagement

We understand how hard it is to compete with big artists on Spotify, which is why we don't give any judgments if you buy Spotify plays as a newbie artist. Just remember to use legitimate boosting providers. Also, you should remember that buying followers and streams as the sole means of getting famous won't get you anywhere.

At the end of the day, talent and hard work will get you to the top.