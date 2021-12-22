39 Best Sites to Buy Twitter Followers (Real & Active)

It can take years to get the desired reach and engagement on your Twitter profile if you just depend on traditional approaches. It is a fact that doing things manually takes a lot of time, effort, and patience. Still, in the end, these methods fail to give the desired results. The reason behind this is such cut-throat competition. You may not know, but just like many well-known celebrities, brands, influencers, etc., your competitors might also be using paid promotional services to grow. Hence, it’s high time that you should consider buying Twitter engagements in addition to your manual efforts to stay ahead of all. By now, you must have come across various sites on the internet, suggesting different companies to buy Twitter followers from.

You must have observed a common thing that the majority of the service providers claim to provide high-quality services. So, does it mean that all the companies out there sell legit services and you can buy any of them? Well, the answer is a big NO.

It is because most of these companies primarily focus on maximizing their profits and do not care about their client’s reputations. Also, there is hardly any “quality’’ in their services as all of them are fake ones generated through spam methods or bots. While on the other hand, real and organic Twitter growth services will allow you to build a proper target audience, solidify your follower base, and ensure stable growth in the long run.

You need not worry about the choice of the right ones because in this article we’ve covered 24 well-reputed and trustworthy sites from where you can buy legit services with integrity. We’ve researched, analyzed, and examined these sites before actually including them in this list.

Best Sites to Buy Twitter Followers

SocialRush.io

SocialRush is considered to be one of the best places to buy Twitter followers. It is also one of the best for other social media platforms as well because they have specialized themselves in this unique field.

With SocialRush, you can boost your social media accounts by purchasing various engagements such as followers, likes, views, shares, etc. You can thus establish your reputation online within a few minutes. The company takes pride in catering to every one of its clients with quality services, authentic support, and reliable strategies. It is also the first choice of 99.9% of users because of the facilities it offers. The features or benefits include – Safety, Privacy, On-time delivery, Low prices, Satisfaction guarantee, and 24/7 support.

The basic plan starts at $2.99 for a whopping 100 followers. You can buy a max of 10,000 followers at $247.99.

GetViral

If you have been willing to make your content go viral with the help of the best promotional services in the form of followers, likes, comments, etc., then your search ends here. It is because GetViral.io has been serving professionals from all genres like music artists, actors, influencers, and others for over 7 years. Irrespective of the genre, you can rely on this site to buy all kinds of social media services along with exclusive support. Also, the company has completed over 150,000+ orders.

GetViral.io is also one of the best sites to buy Twitter followers. With the followers provided, you’ll be able to get the engagement and attention that you've always desired. The company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee to all its clients. Not only this, but customers also get a money-back guarantee with every purchase that they can avail of when an order is not received. It also provides the facility of 24/7 live chat and email support.

You can start by buying 100 followers from them for less than $2.99. There are six other popular plans available on the site amongst which the highest number of followers you can purchase at a time is 5,000 followers for $128.99.

SocialPros

Any list of the best sites to buy Twitter followers would be incomplete without the mention of SocialPros.io. If you have been wanting to focus on making great content rather than investing time promoting your account, then you do not need to worry. It is because they will do all the heavy lifting that comes into play while promoting your account and content.

Unlike other sites, SocialPros.io specializes in selling only followers for Twitter. It is also a one-stop solution as you’ll find a wide range of top-selling promotional services for all popular social media networks like Twitter, Instagram, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, etc.

Their basic plan for Twitter followers starts at $2.5 that will get you, 100 followers. Then you can also go for buying 500 followers for about $14.5 and 1,000 followers for about $27.5. The last plan will cost you $63.5 for a whopping 2,500 followers. You’ll be happy to know that all your orders will be processed by experienced social media experts. They’ll ensure that you reach your full potential!

Viralyft

ViewsExpert is the all-in-one solution for all your Twitter needs. It is the perfect site if you are looking to reach your true potential on Twitter. We say so because not only can you buy active Twitter followers from the site, but you can also buy Twitter retweets and favorites. Not only this, you get a wide range of package choices for these promotional services at extremely affordable rates.

The company has over 50 years of marketing experience and hence, is one of our top picks for Twitter promotion. The basic plan starts at $3.99 for 100 followers. Then you can also go for 500 followers at $16.99 or 1,000 followers at $34.99, which is the last plan available. With all these packages you’ll get to avail a lot of features offered by the site – 1-3 days fast delivery, global followers, no password requirement, SSL encryption, and 24/7 customer support.

FollowerPackages

You must have heard of this site as the best growth service provider for Instagram. But, you must know that it is also one of the best places for Twitter followers. The range of social media platforms and the services provided for them are pretty much uncountable. Whatever be your need, you can find the right solution at FollowerPackages. Due to this reason, the range of services it offers for Twitter is also amazing.

FollowerPackages not only provides packages for Twitter followers but also for other Twitter engagements such as likes, retweets, poll votes, impressions, video views, and clicks. We’re sure that there’s hardly any website that offers such a wide range of services for Twitter. Not only this, but you can also use its free tools, which include Free Twitter Followers, Retweets, and Likes. The paid plans for followers start at $5.85 for 100 followers.

ViewsExpert

ViewsExpert is next, one of our favorite pics in this article. You can boost your authority online with the help of its high-quality promotional services. It provides growth services for approx.. 10 social media platforms, which include Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Linkedin, etc. You can rely on this site to get the desired reach and engagement on your Twitter profile without much hard work.

There are a total of 7 plans available to buy Twitter followers starting at $2.2 for 100 followers. With every plan, ViewsExpert offers a variety of features such as 2-6 days fast delivery, refill guarantee, no password requirement, 24/7 customer support, etc.

SocialPackages

SocialPackages easily take the third position, one of the prime spots in our list of the best sites to buy Twitter followers. This site is extremely efficient as well as trustworthy when it comes to delivering real & active services for social media platforms.

SocialPackages make sure that clients get their orders at the fastest delivery speed so that they always have an edge over your rivals. Other than this, the company also ensures premium quality, risk-free transactions, no password requirement, a refill guarantee, and round-the-clock customer support.

SocialPackages always make sure that the prices are highly competitive so that everyone gets to select a plan suitable for their budget and needs. The Twitter followers plans start at $2.5 for 100 followers. Other plans include 500 followers for $14.5, 1,000 followers for $27.5, and 2,500 followers for $63.5.

Fastlikes

Fastlikes is the best site to buy real Twitter followers as the company promises to help its clients grow organically with their real professional services. The company guarantees that all the services are from real people and there is no chance of any kind of Fakes or Bots. As a matter of fact, they are one of those rare companies in the market that offer a guarantee for their services.

All the services available on the platform come with a variety of features and benefits. This has made Fastlikes.io prominent in this field as one of the best service providers in the market. The features and benefits offered include – guaranteed premium service, fast delivery, 24/7 customer support, and satisfaction guarantee. Therefore, you can rest assured that your Twitter profile will be in good hands once you buy services from them.

At Fastlikes.io, you get to choose from the perfect Twitter follower packages available at affordable rates. The starting plan will cost you $2.99 for 100 followers. Other plans include 300 followers for $8.99 and 500 followers for $14.99. Other than these, the highest plan is for $27.99 that gives you 1000 followers.

TweSocial

The next one on our list is TweSocial, a Twitter exclusive website. You must have heard of this site and, if not, it’s high time that you should come across it. It is one of the leading sites that you should not ignore if you are looking to buy Twitter followers. It has over 10,400+ active clients. You’ll get fully managed services that are real and active that’ll ensure continued growth in the long run.

The company offers advanced targeting that helps you reach more users and ultimately, drive real & active Twitter followers. You get to choose from two plans – Standard with moderate growth speed and Pro with maximum growth speed. Both the plans are available at affordable rates – Standard for $49 per month and Pro for $99 per month.

Tweeteev

With Tweeteev, you can grow your Twitter profile without any effort. “Buy real Twitter followers” is the first thing that you’ll get to see on the homepage. This claim of the company attracts people to this site. Just like TweSocial, this platform is also a Twitter exclusive.

You can choose from two different plans – Standard and Turbo. The Standard plan costs $15/ week and, it includes organic growth, no fake followers, fully managed, and 100% safe. On the other hand, the Pro plan costs $25 per week and, it includes double growth rate, priority support, organic growth, no fake followers, fully managed, and 100% safe.

Venium

Whether you have ever heard of this site or not, Venium offers advanced promotional solutions to help you get your content all around the world and grow your account. All you have to do is select a platform, service, and package that fits your budget and goals.

You can boost your Twitter account by purchasing engagements such as followers, likes, and retweets. Venium has over 10 years of experience in the industry and has completed over 5,00,000 orders. Not only this, but they also offer a lifetime guarantee on all the services. Users also get the facility of 24/7 customer support.

You can select from 100 up to 10,000 Twitter followers. The rate is $2.99 er 100 followers. Every one of these plans includes worldwide followers, 100% real followers, safe, no password requirement, live tracking, and instant start.

AudienceGain

With all the experiences, dedication, and professionalism, AudienceGain becomes one of the most reliable platforms. If you want instant recognition or to increase awareness of your Twitter profile, then services provided by the site will be perfect for you.

The packages for Twitter followers include – 100% safe & private, guaranteed delivery, no password requirement, and 24/7 customer support. The followers you’ll get would be 100% legal and legitimate.

Twiends

Twiends is one of the leading platforms of social media promotional services where you get free Twitter followers. All you need to do is sign in to your Twitter account on the site and easily start growing followers for free.

Over 50,000+ monthly active users use this platform to grow their audience. You'll also find amazing guides that can help you build an audience and grow your Twitter profile.

Woorke

Woorke is the leading SEO & SEM service provider in the market having over 14.5K+ satisfied clients and having completed over 250K+ orders. The company has over 143+ services and Twitter followers are one of them. Apart from followers, you can buy other engagements such as comments, favorites, members, likes, retweets, and even USA-based followers for your Twitter profile.

The plans for Twitter followers are a bit costly when compared to other sites. There are three plans – Normal at 24.99, Targeted at $25.99, and Drip-feed at $26.5. If we keep the prices aside, Woorke gives a lot of reasons that help people to prefer their services such as no logins requirement, instant start, non-drop, 100% safe & security, custom order facility, and 24/7 customer support.

SidesMedia

As the name suggests, SidesMedia is a site that has a plethora of social media services to offer to its users. You can buy engagements such as followers, likes, comments, shares, views, and plenty of other engagement forms for media like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitch Spotify, YouTube, etc.

However, when it comes to Twitter, you only get the option to buy followers. That means the company specifically focuses on delivering one aspect of engagement for Twitter. Hence, it is sure that you’ll only buy real Twitter followers that’ll be forever with you. At SidesMedia, you can choose between two types of plans when it comes to Twitter. The plans are – Regular plan for $49 and Pro plan for $99.

UseViral

You can rely on this platform to boost your popularity and get viral on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and many more popular social media platforms. With UseViral, you get to grow your Twitter account via fully managed engagement services such as followers.

UseViral provides Twitter followers in partnership with Twesocial, one of the leading companies in the market. The company has very simple and affordable pricing. You get to choose between two different plans – Regular and Pro.

GetRealBoost

As the name tells, GetRealBoost is the most reliable and quickest way for taking your Twitter game to the next level. You can buy followers and retweets for your Twitter profile. Apart from Twitter, you can rely on it to stimulate your social growth on all popular social networking platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc.

The best part about the company is that the support team is available 24/7 and loves to listen to its client's requirements. All you have to do is give a call, discuss your business goals, and get the best engagements services for your needs.

There are a total of 9 plans available to buy Twitter followers. You can start with buying 200 followers at $12 and, you can go for a max of 20,000 followers at $750. The delivery time for all these plans ranges between 1 – 8 days, varying as per the numbers of followers purchased.

SocialViral

SocialViral is one of those few sites that you can trust to buy real Twitter followers . The company has a high reputation to maintain and hence, only provides real & active services. It is the reason that it is trusted by hundreds of famous influencers and celebrities.

Not only the site provides a multitude of social media promotional services, but it also offers a variety of packages available at cheap & inexpensive rates. All the packages are carefully made, ensuring that users get plans as per their budget and needs. You can take your Twitter game to the next level via the packages available on the site for followers, likes, and retweets. You can start with buying 50 followers for $2.99 and go up to 3,000 followers for $84.99.

GetPlusFollowers

GetPlusFollowers is the next entry in this list of best sites to buy Twitter followers . You can depend on the site to buy promotional services like Instagram followers, YouTube views, Pinterest followers, etc.

At GetPlusFollowers, you get three types of Twitter follower plans. The plans are – Trial at $9 for 25 followers real per month, Beginner at $24 for 100+ real followers per month, and Premium at $49 for 250+ real followers per month. All of these plans include benefits like a refund guarantee, targeted growth, dedicated service, monthly growth reports, and 24/7 support. Also, you can cancel purchased plans anytime without any trouble.

Boostlikes

Boostlikes is one of those companies that have been in the market for quite a few years, helping businesses, artists, and even celebrities grow their Twitter profiles. The site provides three Twitter engagement services, which include followers, likes, and retweets. You’ll be surprised to know that thousands of well-known brands like Lenovo, Sony, Epson, etc. rely on Boostlikes.

The pricing page is a bit different because, in spite of predetermined plans, you get a sliding bar. You can slide the bar to set the numbers of followers or engagement that you want to purchase. You can start with buying 250 followers for $17 and go up to a max of 25,000 followers for $1,680.

InstaMama

InstaMama offers genuine engagement services for Instagram and Twitter exclusively. You’ll only get to buy real Twitter followers. You can start with a minimum of 100 followers for $8.5. Following the minimum plan, you can buy 500 followers for $22.5 and 1,000 followers for about $37.5.

All of these pans include features or benefits such as real followers, 100% safe promotion, a high retention rate, safe gradual delivery, no password requirement, secure payment, and 24/7 customer support.

PopularUp

The next site on our list is Snsfame, where you’ll be able to find more than 25+ services for social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Spotify. With these services, you'll see over 10x the growth, engagement, and retention compared to growing your account using traditional or fake methods. You can buy active Twitter followers, likes, views, and retweets.

In the case of followers, PopularUp offers 7 different plans starting at $9.99 for 200 followers and go up to $149.99 for 4,000 followers. Further, if you are not satisfied with the available plans and need more than 10,000 followers, you can directly contact them for a custom package. In addition, you get a 1-6 hours fast delivery, 7 days refill guarantee and 24/7 support.

SocialWick

If you are looking to give your Twitter profile organic growth, followers from SocialWick will be perfect for you. It is because all the services are high-quality that is delivered fast and naturally.

Its Twitter followers packages include fast delivery, real people, no password requirement, 100% confidentiality, 30 days refill guarantee, and 24/7 support. With over 693K+ customers and being completed over 8M+ orders, SocialWick is one of the market leaders.

RedSocial

RedSocial is not just any random average company. You’ll find high-quality promotional services for all popular social media platforms, some even starting at $1.

Therefore, you can definitely check out the packages offered for Twitter engagements such as followers, views, likes, retweets, impressions, and even custom tweets.

Woorke

Woorke is a good place to explore if you're searching for a firm that takes a more comprehensive approach to internet marketing. It's a digital marketing firm that offers a full range of services. So, if you want to leverage the entire internet to advertise your business, products, or services, the website woorke.com has a lot of options.

As a result, many businesses that haven't begun their internet marketing campaign but want to do so may go to this website and see what it has to offer. You may use these services to advertise your business, expand your blog, and strengthen your social media presence, among other things. There are three plan choices, all of which cost approximately $25 and provide the same amount of followers, i.e. 50.

One of the services offered by the organisation, for example, is web development, which may be required by businesses seeking an online presence. Woorke also offers professional email addresses, which is a popular service. It has a large number of email addresses from well-known domains such as Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo. When you want to improve the ranking of your articles or website, search engine optimization services come in useful, and surprise what? Woorke offers them as well.

Tweetangels

Celebrities and public figures have given the Tweetangels platform high marks. This has aided them in establishing a large enough clientele. They have made a name for themselves among competitors by providing superior services. You may boost your Twitter account by buying Twitter followers from their website.

The business is well-versed in its activities. It will provide a much-needed spark to your profile because they supply you with good followers that have great retention rates. They also provide quick delivery, so you'll see an increase in interaction very immediately after placing your order. One of the companies that provides a minimum of 500 followers for $15 and a total of 10,000 followers for $75 is TweetAngels.

You'll be relieved to learn that Tweetangels' followers are quite decent, according to users. Pictures and connections are included in these profiles. As a result, your Twitter account's growth will be greatly aided. As the name implies, Tweetangels can help you become viral in no time! All you need to do now is select the appropriate account plan.

FAQs

Should I buy Twitter followers?

If you're still unsure whether you should buy Twitter followers or not, here are some great reasons that’ll help you decide.

Save time and grow faster -

When you buy Twitter followers, you get hundreds and thousands of real active users in the form of followers in minutes.

This allows you to build a solid presence on the platform and also acts as social proof of your success. You can use your increased follower base to promote your content in less time and enjoy fast growth in the future.

Higher reach & engagement -

The increase in the number of followers denotes an increase in your audience base. This means that your content will get noticed by more people regularly. As a result, you’ll get to see more engagement on your content than earlier.

When more users see and engage in your content, your profile is likely to get promoted by the Twitter algorithm. Your content will appear in the feed of more users. Therefore, you’ll have more reach and engagement through likes, retweets, shares, and more. When you get such natural reach and engagement, it’ll become very easy for you to take your Twitter to unimaginable heights.

Better reputation -

Twitter is all about having a good reputation and authority. So, when you have more followers on your profile, you will have a stronger authority on the platform.

Such accounts tend to appear more credible than other profiles. Therefore, a better reputation can be achieved fast by buying real & active followers.

How to choose the best site to buy Twitter followers?

Buying Twitter followers online is not just a mere two-way step to select a random website and do a transaction. There is a lot more to it that you must consider. Because when you are buying followers, you are relying on a particular company regarding your credibility.

So, you need to be smart and careful while selecting the right platform for yourself so that your strategies play out just the way you want them to.

Below are some tips that will help you choose the best site to buy followers for your Twitter profile:

Check the website’s authenticity -

We know that almost every other company selling these services looks more or less the same. One thing that’ll definitely help you determine whether a particular website is a fraud or not is the number of years they have been in the industry.

Yes, you got it right. You should not quickly go for the new ones because not only do they have less experience but also do not have a reputation to maintain.

Safety & Security -

You should not leave a single stone unturned while determining whether a company is 100 % genuine. To do so, you can always go to check the website’s URL address. See whether the address starts with https and is fully secured.

Also, if you are being redirected or failing to access a site even after several attempts, stay away from it. Stay away from such fishy websites that load very slowly and look cluttered. You should also make sure that the website is encrypted so that your personal or credit card information does not get stored.

Look out for a trial -

Some sites offer a free trial. It can benefit you as you can first try and then purchase the services only if satisfied. This also helps to check out whether the services are worth your time. But, it is also true that all of the reputed companies do not offer a free trial.

It is because of the fact that all the services are legit and nothing of premium quality comes for free. Therefore, a free trial may or may not be a great factor.

Check for guarantee -

Guarantee for services is the symbol of a reputed company. You must make sure that the site you are choosing is giving a guarantee for services. You should also ensure that the site is following and working without violating Twitter’s guidelines.

It is of prime importance because violation of Twitter’s rules & regulations may get your account removed or banned.

Ensure good customer support -

Customer support plays the most crucial role before as well as after buying of followers. The company you are choosing must have a 24×7 customer support feature.

You can always check out the website to find the live chat option, support form, an active helpline number, or an email. You will require these every time you have any questions or problems regarding their service.

Read reviews -

All the reputed and genuine sites will have a customer reviews section on their homepage. As most of the companies look almost the same, reviews can help a lot in deciding which ones are good.

Even if you find reviews, but they seem fake, stay away from the website. Fake reviews are the ones that usually do not have a picture and are very short. Also, if you find too much negative feedback about the site, just leave it alone.

Research, research, and research -

You can read other blogs and go through the site thoroughly before buying a service. You can look out for the following factors – Payment methods, Technical facilities, Encryption, Service quality, Delivery speed, etc.

How to buy Twitter followers?

Buying Twitter followers is not as complicated as it sounds. It is a very simple process irrespective of which company you decide to use. Although the steps vary from one website to another, there are three basic steps that you’ll find common. Below we’ll explain those steps.

Step 1: You first need to check out the company’s website and select the social media platform for which you want to purchase services. Then, you need to go to the “Services” or “Pricing” section on the website and select a package that suits you. You can also look at details such as Price, Delivery time, No. of followers, etc. to determine whether the package suits your budget and needs.

You first need to check out the company’s website and select the social media platform for which you want to purchase services. Then, you need to go to the “Services” or “Pricing” section on the website and select a package that suits you. You can also look at details such as Price, Delivery time, No. of followers, etc. to determine whether the package suits your budget and needs. Step 2: Now, you need to complete the checkout process. In this step, you’ll need to enter some information so that your order can be delivered. You will be asked to either enter the URL of your social media account or your profile username. You will never be asked for your passwords or any other personal information.

Now, you need to complete the checkout process. In this step, you’ll need to enter some information so that your order can be delivered. You will be asked to either enter the URL of your social media account or your profile username. You will never be asked for your passwords or any other personal information. Step 3: The final step is to pay for the services purchased. If you are buying a package, you’ll be required to make a one-time payment via any one of the available payment methods. On the other hand, if you’re buying an organic growth service on a subscription basis, you’ll need to pay a specified amount on the recurring basis (monthly or annually) that you selected. Voila! You’ve successfully purchased Twitter followers.

Is buying Twitter followers safe?

Yes, buying followers for Twitter and other social media platforms is completely safe and legal. You must already know that the majority of the sites that claim to provide legit services are actually a scam and fake. There are very few sites from where you’ll be able to buy real & active Twitter followers. This is the reason why most people consider buying followers to be a sort of “cheating” or look upon it as risking their account.

But, when you buy real and active followers from a reputed company, you need not worry about safety. You get to enjoy higher reach and engagement on your profile without the risk of getting restricted, removed, or banned. Now, that you have come across these points, you should not waste any time further and take a look at the top 24 companies suggested by us.

Which is the best site to buy Twitter followers?

The first 6 sites mentioned in this article are the best ones in the market. Further, all the above-mentioned sites provide legit services at affordable rates. Also, the right site is the one that aligns with your budget and needs best.

Investing in the right company will help to perpetuate your growth over time. These followers will help you save your time, efforts, and will help you achieve success in the future.

Conclusion

Besides depending on paid engagements, your primary focus should be on your content. Without good content, the followers would not be of any use and you’ll also not be able to achieve the desired results. There are a lot of things that come into play while making quality content.

Things like posting content regularly, including relevant hashtags, reading the comments, and replying to them, will assist you in developing your profile altogether. In addition, you need to plan and implement some of the best marketing strategies to achieve success. You can also keep checking out successful Twitter profiles to see how they are killing it and, if possible, should adopt those strategies.