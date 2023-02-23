Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps (Laab Gai)

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

For the Chicken:

¼ c. jasmine rice, raw

1 tbsp. cooking oil

1 red chili pepper, thinly sliced

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 ½ lbs. ground chicken

2 green onion, thinly sliced

½ red onion, thinly sliced

¼ c. cilantro, chopped

¼ c. mint, chopped

2 tbsp. basil, chopped

For the Sauce:

¼ c. fish sauce

1/3 c. lime juice

¼ c. brown sugar

For serving:

sticky rice

lettuce leaves

sliced cucumber

carrot sticks

lime wedges

Directions

Make the rice powder by adding the rice to a dry saute pan over medium high heat. Cook, stirring often, until the rice starts to brown and get fragrant. Place the browned rice in a blender or food processor and blend until it turns into a powder. Reserve the toasted rice powder which is used for thickening the sauce, for later.

Mix the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and once hot, add the chili, shallot, and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, for 1-2 minutes. Add the ground chicken and crumble as it cooks to browned. Stir in the green and red onion and cook 1-2 minutes. Stir in the sauce. Add 1 tbsp. of the toasted rice powder. Only add more of the powder if you want the sauce to be thicker in consistency.

Remove the mixture from the heat and add the fresh cilantro, mint, and basil. Taste and adjust the seasoning as you’d like, such as more sugar if you like it sweeter, more fish sauce if you like it saltier, and more lime juice if you like it zestier.

Serve warm with sticky rice, lettuce leaves, sliced cucumber, carrot sticks, and lime wedges. Enjoy!