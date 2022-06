FOX 13's TWO for TUESDAY at LAGOON promotion is back this year!

Use the promo code: FOX13241 to purchase 2 regular single day passports at Lagoon for just $84.95. That's about half off the normal price! These passes are good after 2pm on a TUESDAY ONLY.

Lagoon is an awesome place to take a date or just enjoy some fun time with a partner or friend. Visit Lagoon's website to purchase passes and don't forget to use the Promo Code: FOX13241.

Have a great summer!