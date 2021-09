FOX 13 viewers can use the link below

for a special $5 discount per ticket.

(normal admission is $12, admission for FOX 13 viewers is only $7!)

You can only get the discount by purchasing through this link and using the code: FOX 13 FAIR

LINK

FOX 13 viewers can also visit the following link

to purchase a $22 all you can ride carnival pass.

The code is FOX 13 Ride for this one:

LINK

Don’t forget to join us for FOX 13 Night at the Fair