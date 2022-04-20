Entertainment Actions Facebook Tweet Email Pack Up your Aggie Ice Cream and Take It Home Would you care for some Blue Mint Aggie Ice Cream? Yes. Yes you would, trust me. By: Rich Bonaduce Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 20, 2022 and last updated 2022-04-20 14:03:49-04 Would you care for some Blue Mint Aggie Ice Cream?Yes. Yes, you would, trust me. Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters About Us Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere