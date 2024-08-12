Crews searching for missing hiker near Goblin Valley

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A search-and-rescue effort is underway for a missing hiker in a canyon area of southeastern Utah.

Officials with the Utah Division of State Parks said Monday that some staff members of Goblin Valley State Park are helping the Emery County Sheriff's Office with the search.

They are looking for an overdue hiker in canyons near Goblin Valley, but not in the park itself. However, the park announced Monday that its visitor's center would be closed due to the search.

The sheriff's office later gave an update that the hiker they're looking for is a 64-year-old man. He went hiking up Little Wild Horse Canyon on Saturday afternoon but did not return. His son called authorities on Sunday to report him as overdue.

The county search and rescue team has been joined by park personnel, the Utah Department of Public Safety's helicopter crew, and the man's family.

This article will be updated with any new information as the situation develops.