Intermountain Healthcare restricts patient visitation after Utah’s record-breaking week of COVID-19 cases

The new restrictions will become effective Tuesday, and will limit overnight visitation to certain groups of patients.
Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune
<b>Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.</b>
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 08:54:12-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare is temporarily tightening patient visitation at its hospitals due to high patient volumes and the spread of the omicron variant, the healthcare system announced Saturday.

Effective Tuesday, Intermountain hospitals will allow overnight visitors only for pediatric patients, laboring or postpartum mothers, patients who are suffering from dementia or those who are critically ill. The announcement comes after the Utah Department of Health reported over 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second-highest total since the pandemic began.

Daytime visiting hours at Intermountain facilities are also limited from 7. a.m. to 9 p.m., to prevent possible exposures during sleep from unmasked visitors, according to a post on the system’s Facebook page. Masks are required in all Intermountain hospitals and clinics, including private patient rooms.

