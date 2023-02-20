2 U of U employees arrested for stealing NBA property, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Two University of Utah employees were arrested after they were caught on video allegedly stealing NBA property during All-Star Weekend.

Police say video showed Daniel Martinez, 39, and Humberto Giovanni Rodriguez Alvarado, 52, taking multiple bags from inside the Huntsman Basketball Facility on campus Sunday, and then placing them in another location.

The bags contained several memorabilia items connected to the All-Star festivities valued at nearly $1,600, according to the arrest report.

Police were able to track down Martinez and Alvarado and take them into custody. The men admitted to taking the bags from inside the arena and placing them in their vehicles.

The NBA held multiple events on the Utah campus during All-Star Weekend, including the Celebrity Game and team practices.