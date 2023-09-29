DUI bus driver arrested again on intoxication charge in Sevier Co.

The day after a Sevier County school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence with children on board, records show he was arrested again on charges of intoxication and possession of a dangerous weapon.

David Oldroyd was originally arrested on Sept. 15 after an anonymous tip led a sheriff's office deputy to find him on his bus outside South Sevier Middle School. After being taken off his route, Oldroyd, 57, registered a blood alcohol content level three times the legal limit.

One day later, on Sept. 16, deputies were called to a property after reports of someone shooting a handgun. After the deputy asked a group standing behind a truck where the gun was located, he was told there was no gun.

Oldroyd eventually told the deputy the gun was "is in the truck and that is where it will stay." When asked why he had been shooting the gun, Oldroyd answered, "because he could."

The arrest documents detailed that Oldyroyd was holding a beer and swaying while standing still, and that he had a "strong odor of alcohol coming from his person." The deputy wrote, "his words where slurred and I

had to ask him to repeat things due to not being able to understand him."

Inside the truck, the deputy found a .44 Magnum Ruger Blackhawk with four spent rounds and two live rounds in the cylinder.

The deputy once again asked Oldroyd why he had fired the gun, and he claimed it was because "his neighbor keeps giving his daughter drugs and he wants to go over and beat him up, but we wont let him do that. So he fired a shot in the air to scare the neighbor."

Oldroyd was taken to the Sevier County Jail and booked on the two charges.

Sevier County fired Oldroyd as a bus driver soon after his DUI arrest.