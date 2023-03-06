Man with machete arrested outside West Valley City elementary school

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man standing outside a West Valley City elementary school with a machete was arrested Monday.

Police responded to Monroe Elementary School after receiving reports that the man, identified as Gabriel Danie Martinez, was walking within 100 feet of the school with the large knife.

According to arrest documents, when approached by officers, Martinez admitted to being high on methamphetamines and believed that someone was after him. Officers found the 26-year-old had a glass meth pipe with him which contained drug residue inside.

Martinez was taken into custody and faces drug and weapons charges.