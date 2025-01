SALT LAKE CITY — A member of the Salt Lake City Fire Department has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse.

SLCFD confirmed Wednesday that there were "allegations of misconduct of one of our firefighters/employees" and said the "employee in question" was placed on administrative leave.

No further details about the alleged offenses were immediately available. The firefighter's name was not released.

Stay with fox13now.com for the latest on this breaking news story.