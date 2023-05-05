Three 18-year-olds arrested for 2022 murder at birthday party

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly one year after a man was shot and killed at an apartment party in West Valley City, three 18-year-olds have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Elijah Brown, 23, was fatally shot on the morning of June 4, 2022, at the E-gate apartment complex near 2300 W. Ruddy Way.

A 21-year-old male was also shot during the incident, FOX 13 news reported when the shooting happened, but he survived and was taken to the hospital for critical injuries.

Police reported at the time that two groups got into a fight inside an apartment, which ultimately led to the shooting.

Exactly 11 months after the fatal incident took place, officials arrested three individuals, Daniel Medero, Julian Eli Lopez and Cisco Knowles in connection to the case.

All three men are 18-years-old and face multiple felony charges including murder, and multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm with injury.

Charging documents reveal new details about what led up to the shooting from last summer.

Documents state that Brown was hosting a birthday party for the other male who was injured in the shooting when several people, including Medero, Lopez and Knowles, were kicked out of the party.

During their investigation, detectives tracked down a pickup truck that was seen on surveillance video as leaving the scene with two males inside. When they located the truck, they spoke to the 17-year-old driver, who said he and two others, Knowles and Lopez were at the party.

Later, investigators also discovered a few others, including Medero, who were also at the party and were either involved in or witnessed the shooting

The group got kicked out after a man punched Lopez for "flexing and stuff," court documents state.

A witness told police that Lopez sent Medero a message on social media saying he was going to "kill everyone," and that he wanted either a gun or ammunition for a gun, documents state.

When Medero and the witness went back to the apartments, Medero told Lopez to "do it," and saw the pair handling a firearm that belonged to Medero, documents state.

Court documents suggest Lopez and Knowles were the only ones who went back to the apartment to engage in the shooting, which happened through a shut door.

"The fact that Medero gave Lopez a gun, knowing that he planned on shooting someone, shows his callous disregard for the lives of the victims and that he is a danger to the community," documents state.

The survivor who was shot in the incident told police he heard a loud bang and thought the police had been called to the party, but discovered individuals with guns who were not the police at the front door.

When the man went to lock the door, he was shot in the stomach. The man and Brown began shooting in response, court documents state.

The witness told police he heard 10-15 shots before Cicsco and Lopez ran back to the truck to flee.

Documents state Lopez and Knowles made comments to each other such as "I can't believe we did that" and "they shot back" after the shooting.

The medical examiner reported that Brown suffered two gunshots, one of which went through his heart and lung, killing him. The other victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower stomach and upper shoulder, documents report.

All three men were arrested and are being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.