Verdict reached in Jerrod Baum murder trial

PROVO, Utah — Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of Jerrod Baum, the man accused of killing two teenagers in 2017 and throwing their bodies into an abandoned mine.

After a month-long trial, the jury spent nearly two full days in deliberations before reaching a verdict.

Baum is charged with murdering 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell in 2017. He allegedly stabbed the couple to death, then dumped their bodies down a Eureka mine.