Woman arrested after causing disturbance at SLC Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after allegedly causing a disturbance aboard a plane at Salt Lake City International Airport.

After reports of disorderly conduct, officers responded to Gate A14 on Friday where they found Jaclyn Flury, 20, yelling and arguing with an airline employee.

According to the arrest affidavit, Flury was causing a disturbance aboard a flight as it sat at the gate, forcing the airline to deplane all passengers to remove Flury from the aircraft.

It's not known what caused the disturbance and what Flury was upset about.

After being taken off the plane, Flury's flying privileges were revoked and her airfare was refunded by the airline. When told she was no longer a ticketed passenger and needed to leave the area, Flury began yelling and arguing with officers

Because of the disturbance and her refusal to leave the gate area, Flury was placed under arrest, but refused to comply to commands to place her hands behind her back. Officers said Flury kept moving away while they attempted to take her into custody.

Flury is also accused of kicking an officer after they attempted to place her in a police vehicle.

Flury faces charges of disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer and interfering with an arresting officer.