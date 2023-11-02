Woman who called 911 on Halloween after shooting boyfriend now faces murder charges

HOOPER, Utah — A Hooper woman who called 911 to report that she had shot her boyfriend on Halloween has now been charged with his murder.

READ: Woman calls 911 to say that she shotman in Hooper

Leeann Comish, 40, said she and her boyfriend, age 43, had gone into the backyard of his mother's house when they got into an argument.

She told police that when she was walking from the altercation, but then shot him.

The man's mother said she went to lie down after handing out candy and was awoken by a "big explosion" at approximately 11 p.m., after which her son pounded on her door, saying Comish had shot him and that he needed help.

Too distraught to call 911, she called her daughter who also called police about the shooting.

When police arrived they found the gun and live ammunition on Comish as well as marijuana and methamphetamine.

When police arrived, the man was in critical condition from a gunshot wound to his chest and medical assistance was rendered at the scene, but he later died at the hospital.

Comish is being held without bail in Weber District Court on murder and drug charges.