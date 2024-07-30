Spanish Fork PD officer charged with child abuse but convicted of lesser charge

SPANISH FORK, Utah — An officer with the Spanish Fork Police Department has been convicted of a crime, but he might not lose his badge.

Officer Owen Leifson was charged earlier this year with child abuse. On Monday, he accepted a plea deal to reduce the charge from child abuse to disorderly conduct.

According to the Salem Police Department, the incident started in January when he got caught by a family member having an extramarital affair.

Police say he grabbed a child's arm, put it behind her, grabbed her by the back of the neck, and bruised her upper thigh.

As part of the plea deal, Leifson is being fined $340 and will not have to spend time in jail.

Spanish Fork suspended him, without pay, for 10 days.

Then, the city allowed him to return as an animal control officer — with the same pay and benefits.

"Owen is a good person," said Lt. Cory Slaymaker. "We all sometimes make bad choices, mistakes in our life... If he gets everything worked out, then we're happy to bring him back to work."

This city is now waiting for Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) to finish its investigation into Leifson.

Leifson declined to speak with FOX 13 News after court.

His attorneys stated they plan to petition the court to further reduce the misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge to an infraction.

This case is not the first time Leifson has been under investigation by his commanding officer.

