Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

4,000-acre wildfire in Tooele County 70% contained

items.[0].image.alt
Pila Malolo | Bureau of Land Management
The "Little Pass Fire" burning west of the Great Salt Lake in Tooele County on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Image from iOS.jpg
EyLfCGKVgAMMVAo.jpg
Image from iOS (1).jpg
download.png
Posted at 11:18 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 01:49:25-04

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Wildland fire crews responded to a blaze in Utah's West Desert Sunday.

The "Little Pass Fire" started shortly before 2 p.m. west of the Great Salt Lake in Tooele County. Its cause is unknown and under investigation.

download.png
Location of the "Little Pass Fire" in Tooele County

As of Sunday night, the wildfire was 70 percent contained at 4,000 acres. The Bureau of Land Management said firefighters will continue their work throughout the night. They hope to establish "solid containment" before high winds that are expected Monday.

The fire was burning in mostly grass areas, and there were no reports of structures threatened.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere