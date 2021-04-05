4,000-acre wildfire in Tooele County 70% contained

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Wildland fire crews responded to a blaze in Utah's West Desert Sunday.

The "Little Pass Fire" started shortly before 2 p.m. west of the Great Salt Lake in Tooele County. Its cause is unknown and under investigation.

Utah Wildfire Info Location of the "Little Pass Fire" in Tooele County

As of Sunday night, the wildfire was 70 percent contained at 4,000 acres. The Bureau of Land Management said firefighters will continue their work throughout the night. They hope to establish "solid containment" before high winds that are expected Monday.

The fire was burning in mostly grass areas, and there were no reports of structures threatened.