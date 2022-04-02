Watch
86-year-old Price man missing; Possibly tracked to Tremonton

Posted at 10:38 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 00:45:39-04

PRICE, Utah — Police are looking for an 86-year-old man from Price who went missing Friday, who may have driven several counties away.

Vernon Frederick Quick was last seen around 9:45 a.m. when he left home alone, driving a white 2005 Mazda B2300 with a matching camper shell. Its license plate number is Z42 2UD.

His destination was unknown, but the Silver Alert issued late Friday night said Quick had made a purchase at a Maverik in Tremonton — 190 miles away from home. Police say he has no ties to that area.

Quick is described as a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 148 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. He reportedly has "mild cognitive ability" and walks with a cane.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Price emergency dispatch at 435-637-0890.

