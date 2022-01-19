Watch
Aggies serving up 100 years of ice cream

USU's Aggie Creamery
Ice cream cone
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 13:56:51-05

LOGAN, Utah — It's been 100 years since Utah State University began serving up their famous ice cream, and to celebrate the centennial they're offering prizes and monthly giveaways throughout the year.

Kicking off the centennial celebration is the Aggie Ice Cream Birthday Bash where cones will go for just $1 on Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Aggie Creamery in Logan.

Aggie Creamery began a century ago as an ice cream production course, and has since become part of USUs College of Agriculture and Applied Science.

Along with the ice cream, the creamery will give away three grand prizes this month:

  • One-year supply of Aggie Ice Cream
  • Beaver Mountain ski package
  • Overnight stay at a local hotel including $125 in Bluebird Chocolate.

Other prizes include movie tickets and Eccles Ice Arena family passes.

