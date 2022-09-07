'All you can eat' ice cream coming to Utah State Fair

SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine a world where you can eat all the ice cream you wanted, and it was all part of doing a good deed for the community.

That dream is set to become true at this month's Utah State Fair.

Between 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the fair will hold an "All You Can Eat" ice cream event with all the proceeds going to the Utah Food Bank.

For just $3, fair visitors can pay just $3 and eat all the delicious ice cream goodness their stomachs can handle. The ice cream goes to your tummy and your cash goes to those who need it most in the state.

Some of Utah's best known ice cream vendors will be at the fairgrounds providing the tasty treats throughout the event and the entire fair, which gets underway Thursday.