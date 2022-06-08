Caps placed on ride share fares from Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council has set a cap on ride share fares from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The council’s limit on how much ride shares like Uber and Lyft can charge officially went into effect last month. It’s based on where passengers are going and how many people are in the car.

Anywhere west of 500 East in Salt Lake City will see a $27 fare, while users will be charged $32 for places east of that line. There’s also a $5 per person charge if more than two passengers are in the vehicle.

The new rates are similar to caps the city had previously imposed on taxi cabs.