Community looking to honor fallen Grantsville soldier with memorial highway

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — More than a decade ago, Army Pfc Jordan Byrd was brought home to Grantsville after paying the ultimate sacrifice overseas.

Serving as a member of the 101st Airborne Division, Byrd, who at the time was 19 years old, was killed in Afghanistan during combat. According to family members, he was tending to another soldier at the time of his death.

“It was really a tragic loss, for not only the family but for the whole community,” said Scott Pitt, Byrd’s Stepfather. “It doesn’t seem like it’s even close to 10 years, it seems like it was just yesterday.”

Read - Remains of Utah sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified

Byrd has been honored with a Silver Star, Purple Heart, Bronze Star and several other awards and accolades for his service, but now a member of the community in Grantsville is trying to memorialize him along a major roadway.

The community member, who wishes to remain unpublished, has already spoke to Tooele City and Tooele County Councils about renaming SR-138 to Jordan Byrd Memorial Highway. The person also plans to go before the Utah Transportation Committee on Friday during a public comment section.

“It says that this community understand the importance of the military and the respect of the military,” said Pitt. “This community, I couldn’t say enough about what they’ve done.”

Read - Community celebrates 100th birthday of Utah veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor

Byrd was deployed shortly after his son Ayden was born, who is now 10 years old.

“It’s a real honor for Jordan, what comes to mind for me is not only his sacrifice, but the sacrifice made by others and many others through time, through all the conflicts and also the guys that he served with,” said Pitt about the community push for the renaming of the road. “We’ll totally grateful that Jordan’s story and his memory can reach out and touch complete strangers even to this day, you know this far beyond the day be paid his ultimate sacrifice.”

The naming has not been set in stone; however, people are backing it on social media.