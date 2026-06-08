Search underway for missing Kaysville girl with autism

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The Kaysville Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenage girl with autism last seen Sunday evening.

Sixteen-year-old Madilyn Sahm was reported missing from her home near the area of Orchard Ridge Lane and Stonehouse Bend at approximately 2 p.m.

Police said they were not aware of which direction Madilyn is traveling, but she was last seen wearing a blue shirt with an American flag

According to police, Madilyn may become non-verbal if frustrated and is also diabetic.

Madilyn is 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Madilyn's whereabouts is urged to call Bountiful Dispatch at 801-298-6000.