CEDAR CITY, Utah — Flash flooding caused by heavy rain caused water to flow onto roadways in south Utah on Monday afternoon.

READ FORECAST: Smoke lingers across the north; More storms in Southern Utah

A local storm report by the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that UDOT reported the flash flood at 02:42 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Track storms with FOX 13's interactive radar

Water was flowing onto many roadways in Cedar City, including on Interstate 15 near mile marker 59.