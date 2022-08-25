Harriman woman struck, killed while on a morning run

HERRIMAN, Utah — An accident early Wednesday morning in Herriman took the life of a pedestrian when a pickup truck struck a woman while she was out jogging.

The driver was turning onto Mountain View from Real Vista when the woman was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stefanie Whittaker of Herriman, 38, was jogging prior to sunrise on a route she commonly took, according to family members.

Investigators say that there are no indications that speed or impairment were factors in the accident, though poor visibility may have played a part.

In the past six months there have been nine crashes in the immediate area around this intersection, which is included in the Herriman City's plans for a traffic signal, but it is not scheduled to be installed until 2025.

Investigators are reminding pedestrians to wear reflective clothing and consider carrying a light during hours of reduced visibility.