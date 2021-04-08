Interior Sec. Deb Haaland to visit Bears Ears Thursday, Grand Staircase Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument on Friday after her foray into San Juan County, where she met privately Wednesday with tribal and state leaders to discuss the future of Bears Ears National Monument.

On Thursday, Haaland is scheduled to visit Bears Ears before holding a news briefing and huddling with local officials and other stakeholders.

Since the Bears Ears reduction, San Juan County voters have elected a Democratic Navajo majority onto their County Commission, which passed a resolution endorsing the enlargement of the monument.

She is leading the review President Joe Biden ordered into his predecessor’s controversial move in 2017 slashing Utah’s two large monuments by 2 million acres. This process is widely expected to result in the monuments’ partial or complete restoration.

Haaland arrived Wednesday in San Juan County, where she was briefed by staff from the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, the two agencies that oversee the now 200,000-acre Bears Ears monument. President Barack Obama established the monument four years ago at 1.3 million acres at the request of five Native American tribes hoping to protect the region’s archaeological resources and sacred sites.

She also paid a private visit to the Bears Ears Education Center, operated by the nonprofit Friends of Cedar Mesa in Bluff, then checked out the ancient petroglyphs at nearby Sand Island.

