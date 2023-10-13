Israel woman in Utah says her sister barely escaped Hamas

SALT LAKE CITY — As the death toll continues to rise in Israel and Gaza, many Utahns are trying to go about their day-to-day lives, while worrying about the terror their family and friends are witnessing in the Middle East.

Maya Skurnik was born in Israel and has lived in Utah for the past year.

Just one month ago, she saw her family for the first time since she left the country.

“It was my longest time not seeing them ever in my life,” said Skurnik.

What she didn’t know at the time, is that trip could have been the last time she would ever see them.

“I called my parents and I learned from my dad that my sister was at a party near the border and that she was not answering her phone,” explained Skurnik.

Her sister was at a party near the Gaza border last week when Hamas opened fire.

“My sister and another friend were in their car trying to escape when the terrorists started shooting at the cars and they saw it happen to other cars and decided it was not safe to stay in the car,” she said, “So they just left it and took off running into the fields. They ran in an open field for a while and whenever they had the time to, they would stop to hide.”

Hiding underneath rocks, behind trees and bushes, and without food and water for hours, her sister and friend finally found an abandoned farm. They rested there for a bit before taking off again, for the fear Hamas would find them there.

“Which in hindsight was one of many little decisions that saved their lives because they did get there later. And so they kept on running until they, reached a nearby village where people took them in,” said Skurnik, “And that's where my sister, managed to borrow one of the policeman's phones and reach out to us.”

Skurnik’s sister miraculously made it home, when others weren’t as lucky.

“Thank God made it out alive,” said Skurnik, “Some of her friends didn’t. Other friends we now know have been kidnapped to Gaza and I don't know what other stories you have or haven't heard. But this is not the worst of them.”

Now, with her own reserves unit potentially called up to serve soon, Skurnik wakes up every day thinking of her brother, who is fighting on the frontlines for the Israeli Defense Forces, and witnessing unspeakable violence.

“I just really need you to wish my brother the best. It would mean a lot and that is it. I don't care about anything at all at this point other than having my brother home safe again, this is the only thing that I don't have the capacity for anything else in me right now.”