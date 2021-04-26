Kearns woman conducts research to improve student safety

KEARNS, Utah — A woman who grew up in Kearns and still lives there today recently conducted a study aimed at protecting the safety of students.

Bianca Paulino, a community worker for the United Way, interviewed the parents of middle and high school students to learn about the most common safety concerns in her community.

According to Paulino’s research, many parents shared concerns about the dangers kids can face as they walk to and from school, particularly along 5400 S.

“Their main concerns are about dangerous driver behavior, lack of crossing guards or lights, and past accidents involving students,” Paulino’s research found.

Paulino, who also attended high school in Kearns, told FOX 13 one of her classmates was paralyzed from an injury suffered while crossing 5400 S.

Some of the parents who responded to Paulino’s survey said Kearns could use more places for children to participate in supervised activities.

“Parents identified that having few or no safe places with activities for students results in boredom that leads to students acting out or engaging in dangerous activities,” the study says.

Finally, parents shared mixed experiences regarding the ways school staff members responded to safety concerns.

One parent told Paulino that his high school-age daughter was physically attacked at school and the principal brushed it off.

Another parent said the administrators at a junior high school took threats seriously and assured the student that no further harm would come after the student was threatened one day.

“Some parents, they'll intervene if they see a fight going on, if they see something. But other parents might be a little bit more nervous to know how to stop something or don't know what the consequences can be,” Paulino said.

Paulino hopes her study will continue to inspire conversations about improving the safety of students in her community.