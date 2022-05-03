Lake Powell will receive water from Flaming Gorge under emergency drought action

Urgent drought response actions announced on Tuesday by the Bureau of Reclamation will help fill Lake Powell by nearly 1 million acre-feet of water over the next 12 months, through April 2023.

This is expected to raise Lake Powell by 16 feet.

Lake Powell’s water surface elevation is at 3,522 feet, its lowest level since originally being filled in the 1960s. A critical elevation at Lake Powell is 3,490 feet, the lowest point at which Glen Canyon Dam can generate hydropower.

Because this will create unprecedented and perhaps disastrous conditions for water delivery at the Dam, Reclamation is taking two separate actions to raise Lake Powell's water level, the first time it is invoking its authority to do so.

“Today’s decision reflects the truly unprecedented challenges facing the Colorado River Basin and will provide operational certainty for the next year. Everyone who relies on the Colorado River must continue to work together to reduce uses and think of additional proactive measure we can take in the months and years ahead to rebuild our reservoirs,” said Assistant Secretary of Water and Science Tanya Trujillo.

To protect Lake Powell, more water will flow into the lake from upstream reservoirs and less water will be released downstream:

Under a Drought Contingency Plan adopted in 2019, approximately 500 thousand acre-feet of water will come from Flaming Gorge Reservoir, located approximately 455 river miles upstream of Lake Powell.

Another 480 thousand acre-feet will be left in Lake Powell by reducing Glen Canyon Dam’s annual release volume from 7.48 million acre feet to 7.0 million acre feet.

Earlier this year, Reclamation modified Glen Canyon Dam's releases to temporarily hold back 350 thousand acre feet of water to slow the reservoir’s decline in the months before spring runoff.

Flaming Gorge Reservoir currently holds approximately 3 million acre feet of water and is at 78% of its storage capacity.

Under the 2022 Drought Response Operations Agreement Plan, operators will begin sending additional water to Lake Powell in May with additional monthly totals until it reaches 500 thousand acre feet of water by the end of April 2023.

Flaming Gorge’s contribution is expected to drop the reservoir’s water surface elevation by approximately 9 feet and could impact some of the reservoir’s recreational amenities.

The 2022 Drought Response Operations Agreement Plan and the letter finalizing Tuesday’s actions can be found on the Reclamation website.