Large power outage in Utah County

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Several thousand people were without power in Pleasant Grove Thursday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power sent a tweet saying it is aware of the large power outage in Pleasant Grove impacting 6,055 customers.

Crews have been dispatched to investigate and make repairs.

The power is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m.