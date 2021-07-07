Watch
Layton home explosion leaves man in critical condition

Layton house explosion
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 20:58:00-04

LAYTON, Utah — Just before 5pm this evening, Layton police received a call about an explosion inside of the garage of a home on South Lisa Drive near Naylor Street.

Layton fire and police officials are at the scene, where a 77 year-old man reported to be in critical condition was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital.

A neighbor called 911 after the explosion; it is possible the man was welding when the blast occurred.

FOX 13 will update this story as more information is released.

