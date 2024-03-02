Watch Now
Lehi Police looking for missing, endangered teen with health concerns

Posted at 4:19 PM, Mar 02, 2024
LEHI, Utah — Police are looking for a Utah County teenager who is at risk because of health issues.

Lehi Police announced Saturday afternoon that 15-year-old Noah Benjamin Reinhart was missing. He has diabetes and will pass out if he does not take his insulin. For that reason, he is officially considered "endangered."

The teen was last seen at Summit Academy in American Fork. He was wearing a t-shirt and gray shoes. He is described as 5'2", 130 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, and he wears glasses.

Anyone who sees Reinhart or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the department at 801-798-5600.

