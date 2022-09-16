Man barricaded inside Highland home after allegedly assaulting family

HIGHLAND, Utah — A man has barricaded himself inside a Highland home after allegedly assaulting his family on Friday.

The Lone Peak Police Department said they received a call at around 1 p.m. about the 25-year-old man, who then barricaded himself inside the home after possibly attacking members of his own family.

Police added that the unidentified man has access to weapons and are currently negotiating with him in hopes that he leaves the home.

None of the family remains inside the home, but it's not known if any received medical attention on the scene.

